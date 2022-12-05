GAINESVILLE, G.A. — The Lady Knights traveled to Gainesville, G.A. to face off against Appalachian Athletic Conference foe the Brenau Tigers Saturday afternoon, as the Lady Knights would be coming off the back of a win in their prior AAC match in this one. The two sides were deadlocked nearly throughout the four quarters of play, and with ice in their veins, the squad was able to pull off a dramatic and thrilling 76-74 victory against the Tigers. With the win, the Lady Knights now move to 2-6 in the conference and overall play.

The headline in this one was how the Knights had their best offensive performance of the season, and shot a hot 46.7% from the field after going 28-of-60 from the floor, including a whopping 17-of-23 from the free throw line.

Chelsey Grant (Pembroke Pines, FL) and Ashley Starks (Manchester, TN) were able to lead the way for the Lady Knights, as they each were able to drop a team and game-high 18 points. Grant was able to do her damage with an efficient 9-of-14 shooting from the floor, while also collecting six rebounds and four assists, as well.

Starks’ 18 points from the floor came from a productive 6-of-11 from the field, while also going a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Starks was able to help her team clean the glass, as well, as she came down with three rebounds in the competition.

Makayla Salliey (Baltimore, MD), who has been a breakout star as of late for the squad, finished with 14 points, while also collecting a team and game-high nine rebounds, as well.

The Lady Knights had great production from their entire roster throughout the night, which was a pivotal part in earning the victory. Other starters, Alise Akridge (Covington, GA) and AJ Price (Charlotte, NC), were able to collect 10 points, as well, to help contribute toward the victory. Along with her double digit output, Akridge was able to record six rebounds in the effort to clean the glass for the Lady Knights. Price’s 10 points also came off a very efficient 4-of-7 shooting from the floor.

Samantha Tougher (Ontario, Canada) added six points, as well, on the night, while also doing great work on the defensive side with two steals and two rebounds.

The Lady Knights will be thrilled to see themselves jump up in the AAC standings at the end of this one, as they continue their conference schedule on Dec. 7, when they travel to Milligan, T.N. to face off against the Milligan Buffs of the AAC. The game is slated to tip off at 5:30 p.m.