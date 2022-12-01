LAURINBURG — The Knights men’s basketball team hosted fellow Appalachian Athletic Conference opponent the Bluefield Rams this evening in a men’s and women’s doubleheader at Harris Court in Laurinburg. The Knights and Rams were nearly inseparable throughout the first half, as some flashy dunks and highlight plays electrified the crowd. The Rams were able to catch absolute fire in the second half, however, and were able to close the game out by a final scoreline of 97-75.

Recent standout star for the Knights men’s basketball team, Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC) got the game started out on the right foot, as he was able to convert on a layup in the first 12 seconds for the opening basket of the match. The Rams were able to respond quickly and knock down a couple of three pointers and three straight baskets, as well. Garrett McRae was able to slow down the hot shooting from Bluefield, when he hit a three pointer himself for his first points of the match.

Still early in the quarter, Caleb Montgomery (Raleigh, NC) was able to drive inside for a beautiful finger roll layup to tie the contest at 10 apiece between the two AAC sides. Following the make, the Rams were able to go on a quick 8-2 run in order to establish their biggest lead of the night.

The two sides were able to stay relatively deadlocked throughout most of the first half. After a Spencer Hairston three ball from the Rams gave Bluefield a 31-23 lead, Ryan Carter (Charlotte, NC) was able to respond with a quick bucket and a Rafael Alvarez (Panama City, Panama) three-point shot helped the Knights get right back in the game at 33-28.

McRae was able to get the crowd on their feet with a buzzer beater three-point shot just before the halftime buzzer. Going into the half, the Knights were facing a mere 42-39 deficit, as both teams would be plotting for ways to gain an advantage on the court in order to create separation from their opponent.

The Rams of Bluefield were able to open the second half with a statement, when Christian Bullock was able to open the half with a quick three-point make. Caleb Brown (Clio, SC) and McRae were able to nail a couple quick response threes of their own, in an attempt to establish an efficient offensive attack in the half.

Brodie Clark was able to score two more field goals, and after a quick Malone basket, as well, the Knights finally were able to take their first lead of the match, since the opening tip, at 56-55 with 13:44 remaining in the contest.

The Rams were able to journey on an unparalleled 24-9 run throughout the stretch of the second half. Hot three-point shooting was the story for the AAC side, as they were able to convert 6-of-13 deep balls in the half, and 21-of-38 from the field.

The pair of hometown players, McRae and Clark, were able to make consolation three pointers before the final whistle. However, as the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard would read 97-75 with the Rams walking away the victors in this one.

The Knights had four players who ended the match in double figures including Malone (19), McRae (17), Clark (15) and Brown (10). Malone had a great day on the glass, as well, as he collected a game-high 11 rebounds in the contest, to go along with four assists, as well. Brown was also important in facilitating the ball, as he ended with four assists of his own.

The Knights will be back in action on Dec. 3, when they face one of their toughest tests of the season in NCAA Division I program North Carolina Central University in Durham. The game is slated to tip off at 3:30 p.m.