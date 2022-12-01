LAURINBURG — The Knights continued their Appalachian Athletic Conference schedule before the holiday break as they played host to fellow conference foe the Bluefield Rams Wednesday evening at a rowdy Harris Court in Laurinburg. The pair of AAC programs could hardly be separated throughout the match, and although the Knights made a valiant comeback attempt in the final quarter, the team fell just short by a final scoreline of 68-64.

15 seconds into the contest, Makayla Salliey (Baltimore, MD) was able to hit a trademark post move score to officially begin the game on the right foot offensively. Samantha Tougher (Ontario, Canada) followed up with a three point shot, and another Salliey bucket and some Ashley Starks (Manchester, TN) free throws helped the Knights take a convincing early 9-3 lead midway through the first quarter.

Starks was able to hit another three for the Knights, however, the Rams were able to chip away at the lead, after getting some much needed defensive stops on the Knights. After a Chelsey Grant (Pembroke Pines, FL) jumper to close the quarter, the Knights would hold a 16-13 lead.

The Knights offense was the most efficient it has been all season at times in the match. Salliey, Grant, and Starks each dropped early quarter buckets to establish a 22-13 lead.

Starks would end the quarter with eight points scored herself, while other players like Alise Akridge (Covington, GA) and Madison Larrimore (Bladenboro, NC) each made their baskets, as well. As the teams went into halftime, the Knights would hold a 38-36 lead, and would look to keep extending the lead as the contest continued.

Two three pointers and another made basket for the Rams helped them close the lead fast on the Knights early in the third quarter. The Knights were held to just 2-of-14 shooting in the quarter, including 0-for-5 from the three-point line, as well.

The Rams would take their first lead of the night at 41-40 midway through the third quarter, before Melissa Tougher (Ontario, Canada) helped inject some energy in the squad after her “and one” retook the lead for the Knights.

After two three balls and a free throw, the Rams would end the quarter with a six point advantage at 47-41 heading into the final quarter of the match.

Down 52-44 with 7:55 remaining and the Knights offense looking for a spark, Akridge made a huge three pointer to help get the crowd off their feet at Harris Court. Three minutes later, Grant’s three ball deadlocked the game at 54 apiece with 4:44 remaining. Although the Knights will be disappointed their strong comeback attempt fell short, the late game three-point shooting proved too difficult a test for the Knights to handle.

Starks led the way in scoring for the Knights on the evening, as she finished with 16 points, with a lot of her damage from the line as she converted 5-of-6 free throws. Grant also put in a great performance with 15 points to, also, go along with a staggering game-high 12 rebounds.

The Knights will be back in action when they face fellow AAC opponent Brenau University on Dec. 3 in Gainesville, G.A. The match is slated to tip off at 2 p.m.