DURHAM — Scotland High School alumni Manny Smith and Tony McRae will be taking part in the Cricket Celebration Bowl with the North Carolina Central University Eagles football team, after the Eagles defeated Norfolk State 48-14 on Nov. 12 to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship.*

The Cricket Celebration Bowl is a college football postseason game that features the winner of the MEAC and the winner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference playing against each other annually. It’s the first time NCCU will take part in the game, since 2016, when they lost 10-9 against Grambling State.

The Eagles’ opponent for the bowl game has not been announced, due to the SWAC not, yet, being clinched.

Smith, who plays safety for NCCU, and McRae, who is the Eagles’ cornerbacks coach, each played defensive back for the Scots. Smith graduated from Scotland in 2018, while McRae did so in 2012.

Smith was a three year varsity starter while at Scotland, and totaled 136 total tackles (127 solo), 11 tackles-for-loss, and six interceptions. Now, in his fifth year at NCCU after COVID-19 cancelled his 2020-21 season, Smith has racked up 161 total tackles (114 solo), eight tackles-for-loss, four forced fumbles, two sacks, and an interception. Smith leads the Eagles in total tackles this season with 46.

Smith broke down his last five years at NCCU.

“My freshman year, came in, we had an interim head coach,” Smith said. “That first year, I think we won like four or five games. But, after that first year, he left. Then, comes the new coach; coach (Trei) Oliver, who’s the coach now. In 2020, we had a COVID-19 year, so we had a whole year off. Then, (in) 2021, we won six games. That was my first winning season (with NCCU). Then, coming off this season right here, we’re trying to go 9-2. It’s gonna be our first big winning season.”

McRae played college football for the North Carolina A&T Aggies, before going on to play four seasons in the National Football League and signing with five different teams; his most recent being the Detroit Lions in 2020. He was placed on the Injured Reserve list with the Lions on Nov. 9, where he remained for the rest of the season. His contract, a one-year deal, expired and he was not re-signed. McRae, then, came on as an assistant coach for the Fighting Scots during the 2021-22 season, before leaving to take his current job with NCCU.

McRae described his first season coaching at the college level.

“It had its ups-and-downs because I’m a younger coach, so I’m new to everything,” McRae said. “You know, being a player and being a coach are two different things. I was a good player, so, like, the challenging part for me was getting the players to understand the game how I do. With all the players and different guys that learn differently, that was the challenge that I had.”

Smith and McRae have grown closer to each other this season because of their shared hometown roots. And, although Smith plays a different position than McRae coaches, they’re together on the field and off the field a lot.

They discussed the impact they’ve had on each other this season.

“Even outside of football, if I have something going on or I need help with something…he’s (McRae) someone I can go to,” Smith said. “We kind of, like, relate more, since we’re from the same area. And, him coming from the NFL, accomplishing the biggest level of football, he has a lot of knowledge about football. He knows all the do’s and don’ts, and how to get there.”

“He (Smith) comes from the same background as me,” McRae said. “Laurinburg, you know, is a rural town. We don’t have many opportunities there. So, having a kid that’s playing well and a good student, and all that, it means a lot to me, especially coming from a kid where I’m from. Manny’s special, man. I feel like he’s kind of a reflection of me, like, when I was a player in college. I’m his coach, of course, but…I’m really like a big brother to him more than I am a coach; just trying to guide him.”

With graduation becoming closer for Smith, he shared his plans for after college.

“Well, God forbid, if the NFL doesn’t work out, I’m going to get my master’s (degree),” Smith said. “I’m getting my master’s right now. I’ll be graduating in December of 2023 for my master’s. So, if the league (NFL) doesn’t work, I’ll use my degree to go into the sports field, probably sports management.”

While Smith has NFL aspirations, McRae doesn’t have a set goal in coaching, but does believes he can go far if he puts his mind to it.

“I’m gonna see where it goes,” McRae said. “I don’t want to put a ceiling on anything. I don’t want to say, you know, defensive coordinator or head coach, or anything. I’m just living in the moment. I know something good will come out of it.”

The Cricket Celebration Bowl will air on ABC on Dec. 17 at 12 p.m.

*The MEAC doesn’t have an official conference championship game.

