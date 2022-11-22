RALEIGH— Gaming has quickly become one of the 21st century’s favorite past times and, now, one of the biggest Esports organizations is coming to Raleigh.

On Dec. 15-18, the Call of Duty League will be coming to the Raleigh Convention Center for the Major I tournament “Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2,” a newly released game.

This will be the first major Call of Duty Esports event to ever be held in North Carolina.

The weekend will involve multiple activities at the venue, unlike any other held at previous events. Not only will the pro teams compete, but qualified Challengers teams will compete for a $500,000 cash prize.

“Our 2023 Major I (tournament) will be like nothing we’ve done before,” CDL League said.

There will be two weeks of online qualifiers to determine the seeding for pro teams at the event, where the teams will start competing on the main stage Dec. 15.

“This first Major will be hosted by the Call of Duty League, and we can’t wait to see our fans pack the house for an epic start to the 2023 season. Some of your favorite Call of Duty creators, streamers, and players will be there, so don’t miss out,” CDL League said.

Tickets for the four-day event are available at fevo.com. For any further questions, visit callofdutyleague.com.