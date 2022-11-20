ATHENS, T.N. — The Knights traveled to Athens, T.N. on Saturday for a match against the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs of the Appalachian Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs shot a blistering 13-of-25 from three-point range to will themselves to an explosive offensive performance. Although the Knights were able to catch fire in moments of their own, the Bulldogs proved too much to handle, as they came with the victory by a score of 96-68.

The Bulldogs were able to convert five of their first six shots on the court to storm out to an early 10-2 lead in the contest. An Allan Taylor (Lillington, NC) “and one” layup helped silence the home crowd and sparked some fire into the Knights offense.

With the Bulldogs lead standing at 10-4, Tennessee Wesleyan journeyed on an unprecedented 13-0 run that featured six straight field goal makes including three separate three balls from beyond the arc. Two quick Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC) jump shots helped put out the fire, but it would be a mountain to climb for the Knights to work themselves back into the game.

Caleb Brown (Clio, SC) and Sincere Clark (Richmond, VA) were able to score a couple of baskets down the stretch, but the Knights would be staring at a 57-29 deficit going into the half.

The Bulldogs were able to grow their lead through insanely hot shooting, that saw them convert 20-of-32 from the field, including 7-of-11 from the three-point line. At the halftime break, the Knights would surely be discussing defensive plans to close out on shooters earlier, and deny the three-point shot as much as possible.

Brodie Clark (Laurinburg, NC) got things started the right way for the Knights, as his layup on the opening possession gave the Knights some confidence at the start of the second half.

After things began to level out, Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC) hit three straight jumpers that helped cut the Bulldog lead down to 66-43. With 15:02 left, anything was certainly possible and the Knights would need to keep riding their recent shooting success if they wanted a chance to get back in the game.

Clark hit a three pointer down the stretch, but the Bulldogs scoring output just wouldn’t slow down and allow the Knights a way to come back. Rafael Alvarez (Panama City, Panama) and McRae combined on some threes down the stretch, but Tennessee Wesleyan was at a pace that hardly any programs could keep up with.

Malone led the Knights in scoring with 17 points on a productive 7-of-14 shooting from the field including 3-of-3 from the free throw line. McRae also contributed a healthy 13 points while, also, dishing out five assists, which was a team-high for the Knights.

Taylor was busy cleaning the glass all night long, as he led the game in rebounds with 13, while, also, adding 10 points and a block.

The Knights will be back in action on Nov. 22 in Greensboro, in a huge test against NCAA Division I program, the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The match is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.