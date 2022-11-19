Lady Knights guard Chelsey Grant passes the ball to guard AJ Price (15) after taking the ball away from a Brenau player during Saturday afternoon’s game.

Lady Knights guard Chelsey Grant (12) hits a jumper to get two of her 18 points during Saturday afternoon’s game against Brenau.

LAURINBURG — The hump remains for the St. Andrews Lady Knights (0-5, 0-5 Appalachian Athletic Conference).

After a 54-51 loss to the Brenau Tigers (3-3, 2-3 AAC) Saturday afternoon, the Lady Knights remain win-less on the season.

With 2:36 remaining in the game, Lady Knights guard Ashley Starks (14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) drilled a three pointer to give St. Andrews a 52-51 lead.

However, with six seconds left, Brenau’s Jill Pittman would miss a layup, seemingly giving the Lady Knights a chance to win the game.

But, they didn’t get the rebound and had to foul, sending Brenau to the free throw line.

After both free throws were made, Starks would receive the inbound pass with four seconds left, but miss the game-tying three-point attempt.

“It hurt us,” Lady Knights head coach Shareka Maner said about the missed rebound late. “We’re only down one, now we’re down three because they knocked down both free throws. (If) we box-out (and) get that rebound, then we can attack, getting to the rim for a layup, instead of a desperation three (pointer).”

The Lady Knights started the game up 16-7, thanks to five early turnovers by the Tigers, and would lead 19-14 at the end of the first quarter. And, although the Lady Knights were up 27-25 at the half, Brenau finished the first half on a 7-0 run, giving them momentum heading into the second half.

The third quarter featured another run for the Tigers. With the Lady Knights up 35-27, the Tigers would finish the quarter on a 13-5 run, and take the lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Knights missed 13 of their 18 field goal attempts. But, the back-court duo of Starks and Chelsey Grant (18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists) continued their hot starts to the season, combining for seven of the Lady Knights’ 11 points in the frame.

Maner discussed the impact of the two guards this season for her team.

“They’re big for us,” Maner said. “Two great transfers that we brought in this year that understand the game, and they just want to win. We’re still trying to put the pieces together and I know they’re gonna feel this one after today because we came so close. But, I think having them in our back-court is huge for us. They bring it day-in and day-out.”

With 10 players recording minutes today, it’s the most that have played in a game this season for St. Andrews.

But, the Lady Knights are still without some important presence inside. Maner thinks when her team is at full strength, it’ll give her team a chance to have more of an impact in the front-court.

“We still have three more (players) that we still haven’t seen in action,” Maner said. “That’s simply for the fact that, we won’t get them until January because of ineligibility right now. But, once we get those key players, that gives us a little more presence inside. So, I think that’ll be huge for us because, then, we get bigger size, bigger bodies, and, then, we can get some people a little bit of a rest here and there.”

Despite the loss, it was a tight game all-around for Maner’s Lady Knights, something they haven’t had since the season opener against Truett-McConnell on Nov. 4.

Maner believes her team has struggled to pull out their first win because of a variety of reasons.

“The attention to details, the little things,” Maner said. “Communication is a big thing for us. We’re still trying to develop that. And, also, boxing-out.”

The Lady Knights’ next chance for their first win will be on Nov. 22, on Harris Court, against the Columbia College Koalas. Tip off is slated for 5 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]