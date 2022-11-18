LAURINBURG — In head coach Bob Curtin’s first season with the St. Andrews Knights, his goal was to set a foundation for the future of his football team.

With a locker room opened to his players for the first time in the program’s six-year history, Division I transfers starting to commit to St. Andrews, and a new culture wave pouring in, change has come to the Knights’ football program.

However, with that change, comes some difficulties.

Curtin knows finishing 1-10 overall is disappointing, but feels he understands his team more now.

“It’s tough to go 1-10 and not lose faith in the family,” Curtin said. “With progress and success comes adversity. That is now our, sort of, foundation. We know what we need to do to get better, we know what our weaknesses are, and we now know what our strengths are. We’re going to focus on the things that will help us become better in the areas that we struggled with. So, this season was very important.”

One of the struggles for the Knights this season was allowing points. St. Andrews allowed 45.2 points per game, which ranked first in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

Offensively, they averaged 13.1 points per game, which was second worst in the AAC behind Union College at 11 points per game.

Curtin believes the Knights could have been better equipped for their opponents.

“One thing that could have been better is the planning and preparation,” Curtin said. “As we go into this new season, it’s operation Knights Creed 2023. You know, it’s two phases; our planning and preparation…and our execution, which is phase two. I wish we would have had that.”

Another thing Curtin feels his team struggled with throughout the season was conditioning.

“We don’t call it strength and conditioning; it’s going to be a strength program, and a speed and conditioning program,” Curtin said. “We were not very well conditioned as a team. We had a lot of heart and we ran until our hearts exploded, but we want to set our guys up in the conditioning phase and speed phase. That’s going to really set us up to make positive gains in this off-season and be prepared for next season.”

The Knights had several bright spots this season, however.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Andrew Fowler was fourth in the AAC in passing yards per game with 154.9, and passing touchdowns with 12. Fowler was also second in the AAC in completions and attempts throughout conference play.

Senior running back Dennis Leggett ran for 433 yards this season, good for second in the AAC among all players. Leggett also averaged 48.1 rushing yards per game, which was third-best in the AAC.

Sophomore wide receiver Aronson Cook had a break out year for the Knights with 585 receiving yards this season. His average of 58.5 receiving yards per game was fifth in the AAC, and his touchdown count of seven was tied for second in the conference.

Defensively, senior linebacker Austin Hunt was a force for opposing offenses. Hunt recorded 114 tackles with 10.4 tackles per game, with both ranking first in the AAC this season among all defenders.

Despite the ups-and-downs of the season, the future of the Knights football team is optimistic. With only 12 seniors graduating, Curtin will have a team full of experience next season.

“We played predominately sophomores and freshmen this year,” Curtin said. “We should be a very competitive program next year.”

Curtin also said that multiple transfers are expected to come to his program during the off-season.

“We have about 32 that are on the docket right now,” he said. “It’ll be a key part of our strengths. We’ve got a Division I three-star wide receiver coming in and we’ve also got a two-star quarterback coming out of a Division II program. We’re really excited about those two guys. We have two other North Carolina linemen that are transferring in that have had incredible high school careers and, for whatever reason, it didn’t work out at their last school. So, we’re excited about that too.”

