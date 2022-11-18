Scotland High School and UNCP alumnus continuing development in NFL with Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI, O.H. — Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domenique Davis has faced an improbable journey to the National Football League.

Davis, a 2014 graduate of Scotland High School, played only two seasons of varsity football at Scotland. After committing to Shaw University in Raleigh, and red-shirting for one season, Davis transferred to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He didn’t produce eye-popping stats, however.

But, Davis had something that many athletes, who try to make it to the big leagues, struggle with; work ethic.

“He was a good high school football player,” Scotland football head coach Richard Bailey said, who coached Davis for two years in high school. “He always worked his butt off, but he really made himself into a great player. He fell in love with the weight room. And, after he graduated (from Scotland), he matured, got a lot bigger, and never gave up on his dream.”

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Jets signed Davis to a contract, but he was waived after a failed physical designation due to injury.

Davis, then, took his talents to the United States Football League in February, where he played well enough to earn two NFL tryouts over the summer; one of them being with the Bengals, who eventually signed him.

Davis described his emotions when he found out the Bengals offered him a contract.

“A roller-coaster of emotions,” Davis said. “I’m just blessed the Bengals saw something in me. It’s a business; you can be good enough, but you might not fit right in the system. That’s just how it is.”

Davis has been on the Bengals practice squad for most of the season, but was called up for two games earlier this season.

Davis recalled playing in his first regular season NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31.

“All the jitters had went away because I had already played in the preseason,” Davis said. “I just knew ‘alright, what’s my job, what’s my assignment, what do I need to do?’ And, you know, I was already ready and prepared; I had been waiting on it. So, it really wasn’t a shock to anybody because they know how hard I work. A lot of players will come up to me and be like ‘hey, you’re up at any moment, man, you’ve been doing a good job in practice.’”

Some of those players have grown a connection with Davis because of his home state. Defensive tackles B.J. Hill and D.J. Reader have taken Davis under their wing.

“B.J. Hill, definitely have gotten close with him; and, also, D.J. Reader.” Davis said. “Those guys are from North Carolina, so they’ve, kind of, taken a liking to me, for me being from the same state they’re from. I’ve grown closer with them and they’ve helped guide me along the way. Every time I ask a question, they give good answers. So, I’ve got a lot of respect for them.”

But, it’s not just the encouraging words and actions that have helped him grow as a player. Davis believes attitude is important, as well.

“How I put myself is, when I walk into that building, I’m here to lock in, I’m here to focus,” Davis said. “It’s not going to be perfect, but you never know what can happen. Just trying to be in a good mood, not too serious, but be serious at certain moments. You have to think about it, when (we’re) playing football all year, (we’ve) got to find that time, that peace, away from the game. That’s stuff I take in mind, like, just having relaxing little moments. When I get outside the building, I’ve been trying to do everything I’m supposed to; looking at plays and rehabbing my body. And, when I leave, I try to get as much freedom as I can to relax and sit down. But, I try not to think about it too much because it can weigh-in on you.”

Davis feels it’s a blessing to be where he is today, and believes the support he’s received has helped him get there.

“I’ve definitely gotten a lot of support from my hometown (Laurinburg); you know, family, friends, people that have seen me grow over the years in Pembroke,” Davis said. “I’m the first to (play in the NFL) out of Pembroke, so I definitely get a lot of support from them. A lot of support from coaches reaching out, or players reaching out; always telling me how much of a motivation I am to them. I’m a very humble guy, it’s like ‘wow, I’m a motivation? I’ve never looked at it like that.’ I stray away from attention. So, it’s kind of different when you’ve got the spotlight on you.”

When Davis was asked to give a message to those that have a dream to play professional sports, he said “always keep in mind, to keep going.”

“If you really want something, you’re going to do whatever you can to get to it,” he said. “You’ve just got to stay focused, locked in, and do what you’re supposed to do. Even when the crowd and supporters walked away, I kept working. Some paths might be easier, yours might be harder. But, if you want it that bad, you gotta keep going, no matter what.”

