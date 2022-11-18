WALESKA, G.A. — The Knights traveled to Waleska, G.A. Thursday morning for an evening match-up against the Reinhardt Eagles of the Appalachian Athletic Conference. A big first and third quarter from the Eagles helped them pull away from the Knights in the contest 76-43, as any late comeback attempt was stopped short by the grueling Eagles defense.

Chelsey Grant (Pembroke Pines, FL) got the Knights offense off on the right track, as she hit her opening jumper of the game for the first basket of the contest. A couple free throws and a layup later on from Ashley Starks (Manchester, TN) gave the Knights an early 6-2 lead in the match.

An 18-2 run from the Eagles, that included multiple three-point shots and plenty of free throw attempts, gave the Eagles a 20-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights were able to right the ship in the second quarter, as Makayla Salliey (Baltimore, MD) and AJ Price (Charlotte, NC) were able to sink their early shot attempts in the quarter to cut the lead down to 26-12 in the Eagles favor.

Samantha Tougher (Ontario, Canada) was able to hit a couple of free throws, as the team took advantage of the foul line in the second quarter by hitting 6-of-7 free throws. Going into the halftime break, the score stood at 39-22 in the Eagles favor, as the Knights would be looking for ways to cool off the hot hands of the Eagles and find a way to get higher percentage looks at the basket.

The Eagles came out in the second half behind a raucous home crowd and began the third quarter by going on a 10-0 run. A three-point shot from Starks helped stop the damage, as the Eagles would hold a 49-25 lead midway through the third quarter.

Starks was able to hit two more shots in the quarter and a three from Frances Glover-Bey (Baltimore, MD) helped get the Knights offense firing again, as they would enter the final quarter trailing 60-33.

Four Knights steals including two from Grant in the fourth quarter, helped give the Knights some extra shot attempts. After a 9-0 run from the Eagles to start the quarter, Price hit a jumper to silence the crowd. A late three pointer from Grant to close out the game will look good on the box score, but the Eagles offense would prove too deadly for the Knights to overcome in the match.

Grant led the way in scoring for the Knights, as she finished with 15 points, while Starks was right behind her with 14 points. On the rebounding side. Grant and Salliey were busy all night long, as they collected a team-high six rebounds. Salliey also added two blocks to go along with her rebounding efforts, as well.

The Knights will look to right the ship on Nov. 19th, as the Brenau Tigers come to Laurinburg for another AAC match-up. The contest is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.