The Appalachian Athletic Conference football end of season awards were announced this week by the AAC. The Knights were involved heavily in the award voting, as the team earned several honors in multiple different categories across the board.

Headlining the awards for St. Andrews were junior offensive lineman Marvin Farmer II (Lake City, FL) and redshirt senior running back Dennis Leggett (Fair Bluff, NC), who both received AAC offensive first team all-conference honors. Farmer II was a consistent starter for the squad and provided great blocking all season in pass protection, and the Knights’ ground game. Leggett led the Knights in rushing yards this season, as he rushed for 433 yards on 110 carries, to go along with two touchdowns, as well.

On the defeinsive side, two Knights were also honored with AAC defensive first team all-conference awards, as senior defensive lineman Dawon Joyner (Blackville, SC) and senior captain linebacker Austin Hunt (Fayetteville, NC) both earned honors. Joyner had a phenomenal season, as he was second on the team in total tackles with 48, and also led the Knights in sacks with a total of three on the season. Hunt solidified himself as one of the premier ball-hawks of the conference, as he led the conference, and Knights, in total tackles with 114, with 6.5 tackles for a loss, and also a blocked field goal.

Two other Knights made AAC second team all-conference on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Starting on the offensive side of the ball, Aronson Cook (Winston-Salem, NC) was honored for his incredible year receiving the ball. Cook led the Knights in receptions (41), yards (585), and touchdowns (7). Monte Williams (Raleigh, NC) earned second-team defensive honors for his great linebacker play all season. Williams led the Knights in interceptions with two, and was fourth in tackles with 44. Williams also added three tackles-for-loss and three pass breakups as well.

The Champion of Character Award is given to the player that demostrates the core values of the award including, discipline, leadership, responsibilty and respect in all facets. Jaylen McFadden (Chester, SC) represented the Knights in winning the award, as he showed and displayed the following criteria in all areas of the program.

Rounding out the awards was Austin Hunt who was nominated for the AAC all-academic team and represented the Knights in the awards. This award is given to players who display excellence both in the classroom and on the field, as well.