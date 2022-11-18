WALESKA, G.A. — The Knights traveled to Waleska, G.A. Thursday morning for an evening doubleheader men’s and women’s match-up against the Reinhardt Eagles of the Appalachian Athletic Conference. A big scoring output across the board from the Eagles helped them pull away from the Knights in the contest 94-74, as any late comeback attempt was stopped short by the tough and relentless Eagles defense.

The Eagles were able to ride the intensity of the crowd in this one to open things up, as Reinhardt hit a quick three-pointer, and a couple baskets to take a quick 6-0 lead in the contest.

Tyvon Richardson (Georgetown, SC) was able to get the Knights offense started, as his jumper got the Knights on the board early in this one. Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC) and Ryan Carter (Charlotte, NC) hit some early shots, as well, but the hot hands of the Eagles gave them an early 16-6 lead through the first five minutes of the contest.

The Eagles were able to go on a massive run midway through the first half, as they went on an 11-4 run to increase the lead to 27-10. A scoring barrage that included a Ma’Nas Drummond (Fayetteville, NC) three pointer, three jumpers from McRae, and two baskets from Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC) helped get the Knights right back in the contest as the score stood at 34-23 in Reinhardt’s favor.

Further three-point shots from Caleb Brown (Clio, SC) and Richardson helped the Knights offense stay right with the Eagles, as Reinhardt would take a 44-35 lead at the halftime break.

In the second half, an early Sincere Clark (Richmond, VA) jumper cut the lead to seven points. However, the Eagles would venture on an 11-2 run to help grow their lead, before a Brown three pointer helped stop the bleeding for the Knights.

A couple of Allan Taylor (Lillington, NC) free throws and another McRae jumper helped cut the Eagles’ lead to 11, as the score stood at 56-45. Reinhardt was able to get hot once again, as their sharp shooting took over with three straight three-point jumpers.

Free throws from Carter and a Malone three-point shot helped the Knights stay close. However, the Reinhardt offense proved to be too much for the Knights to handle, as the Eagles were able to see the contest out.

McRae led the Knights, and the game, in scoring, as he finished with an impressive 21 points on 10-of-24 shooting from the field. Malone and Carter also provided efficient scoring for the Knights, as Malone ended with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, while Carter dropped 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Malone led the Knights, and the contest, in rebound with 13, as the Knights got stellar individual performances all the way around. Taylor followed up with eight rebounds of his own, as well.

To go along with his scoring output, McRae was able to set up his teammates throughout the evening, as he ended with a team-high four assists. Brown also added a complimentary three assists for the team, as well.

The Knights will continue their AAC road trip, as they’ll travel to Tennessee Wesleyan for a match against the Bulldogs on Nov. 19th. The match is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.