COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Knights traveled to Columbia, S.C. Tuesday evening for an inter Appalachian Athletic Conference Conference match-up against the CIU Rams. A huge second half scoring output from the Rams helped them pull away from the Knights, as a late comeback attempt fell short and the Rams would ultimately walk away as winners in this one with a final score of 76-57.

Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC), one of the Knights’ early season prolific scorers, got the party going for the offense, as he hit a three-point shot to kick things off for the St. Andrews offense. The Rams were able to respond quickly, and after a few quick buckets, the score sat at 8-5 with the Rams holding the early lead.

After the teams traded buckets back-and-forth, the Rams were able to build a 16-9 lead midway through the first half. In a bizarre situation, both teams went three minutes and 50 seconds without recording a point, as a plethora of turnovers and missed shots turned the game into a grueling early defensive battle. Ryan Carter (Charlotte, NC) and Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC) were able to hit back-to-back shots to help the Knights get back on track in the offensive category.

The Knights were able to end the first half on a three-point shooting barrage, as Carter and Malone hit a combined three separate three pointers in the final two minutes of the half. Going into the halftime break, the Knights gained their first lead of the night and held a slight edge at 30-29.

A look at the first half team comparison will show that the two sides were nearly deadlocked in every category. The Knights shot 13-of-33 from the field, while the Rams shot 13-of-35 from the floor, with the Knights holding a slight 20-16 rebounding advantage.

The start of the second half was everything the Knights would have feared. Thanks to a couple trips to the free throw line and red hot shooting, the Rams ventured on a 17-0 run, while also shutting the Knights out for the first six minutes of the half. A McRae three pointer helped put out the fire, but the damage sent the Knights into a 46-33 deficit midway through the second half.

Another McRae three pointer and some quick Caleb Brown (Clio, SC) free throws helped cut the Rams lead to single digits, as the score stood at 46-40 with 11 minutes remaining.

Down the stretch, the teams leveled out and the Knights weren’t able to cut any further into the Rams lead As the final buzzer sounded, the Knights will look back at the second quarter run from the Rams that ultimately put the contest away.

McRae and Malone both ended with 14 points, which was a team high for the Knights. Carter followed close behind with 13 for himself, as well.

In the rebounding category, two Knights in Malone and Sincere Clark (Richmond, VA) led the way with six boards, while Tyvon Richardson (Georgetown, SC) added five himself. McRae and Brown both registered a team high three assists, as well.

The Knights will be back in action on Thursday, when they travel to Waleska, G.A. for an AAC match-up against the Reinhardt Eagles. The match is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.