COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Knights continued their Appalachian Athletic Conference schedule Tuesday night, as they traveled to Columbia, S.C. for a date with the Columbia International Rams. The Knights were able to hang with the Rams every step of the way, except an explosive second quarter, where the Rams caught fire from the floor. Although the St. Andrews squad gave a great showing, the Rams proved too formidable on the night and ended up taking the game by a final score of 77-61.

Ashley Starks (Manchester, TN) was able to get the game off to a great start for the Knights, as she sank the opening basket of the evening. A further bucket from Starks, and jumpers from Chelsey Grant (Pembroke Pines, FL) and Makayla Salliey (Baltimore, MD), helped keep the Knights close with the Rams, as the first quarter ended at 10-9 with CIU holding the slight advantage.

Seven Knights turnovers hurt their shot attempts in the second quarter and gave CIU a plethora of opportunities to increase their lead. In the quarter, the Knights shot a decent 6-of-14 from the floor, but an 11-24 quarter from the Rams propelled them to a 24-14 second quarter score differential.

Three jumpers from Salliey and a Samantha Tougher (Ontario, Canada) three-point shot helped keep the Knights close with the Rams, as the teams would enter the halftime break with CIU holding the lead at 34-23.

In the third quarter, Tougher showed her limitless range on the court, as she drained three shots from beyond the arc to keep the Knights fighting in the match. Salliey also added three baskets as well, as the duo contributed to the majority of the Knights scoring all night long.

Although the Knights shooting heated up in the third quarter, the Rams were able to put up a solid offensive quarter themselves, as the teams would enter the final quarter with the Rams leading by a score of 54-39.

If any comeback attempt was to be made, the Knights offense gave themselves a great chance, as they scored 22 points in the fourth quarter from 9-of-20 shooting, including two three pointers and two free throws made, as well.

Makayla Salliey led the Knights in scoring on the night as she scored a game high 21 points off 10-18 shooting from the floor. Right behind her was Samantha Tougher who put up her best performace of the season with 16 points herself.

Salliey was active all night, as she recorded game highs in rebounds (13) and blocks (3). Grant also helped move the ball and set her team up for good shots at the basket, as she ended with a team-high four assists for the Knights.

The Knights will be back in action on Thursday, as they’ll travel to Waleska, G.A. to face the Reinhardt Eagles of the AAC Conference. The match is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.