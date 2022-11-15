MARIETTA, G.A. — The men’s and women’s wrestling teams hit the road last weekend to compete in two different unique matches. The women’s team headed to Life University in Marietta, G.A. for the Eagle Madness Tournament, that featured 11 colleges and universities from North Carolina and the surrounding states.

Tonya Flournory (Raleigh, NC) had an outstanding day on the mats as she ended with a 4-2 record to claim fifth place in the Women’s 123 Open Division.

Flournory’s counterpart in Gabrielle Holloway (Washington, DC) went on for an incredible 4-1 record on the day, and fell in the semifinal match by a mere 5-4 decision from the judges. Holloway and Flournory featured in matches against ranked opponents, and with a combined 8-3 record on the day, the pair are beginning to emerge as one of the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s best duo wrestlers.

The men’s wrestling team traveled to Averett University in Danville, V.A. for the Cougar Open, that featured 22 colleges and universities that included everything from NCAA Division I schools, to NJCAA programs. Although there were no recorded team scores, the men found great success, as they won a handful of their matches on the day.

Jonah McBurney (Hudson, NC) and Franklin Rivero (Florence, SC) headlined the results for the Knights, as the pair of freshmen claimed eighth place in their respective weight classes at at the event.

St. Andrews Women’s Wrestling Eagle Madness Results

Women’s Open 123 Tonya Flournory

Round 1 | Tonya Flournory received a bye

Roud 2 | Shelby Moore (Unattached) over Tonya Flournory (TF 14-3)

Cons. Round 2 | Tonya Flourory received a bye

Cons. Round 3 | Tonya Flourory over Olivia Waller (Presbyterian) (TF 10-0)

Cons. Round 4 | Tonya Flourory over Dorothy Gerrell (Emmanuel) (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 5 | Tonya Flourory over #8 Catherine Bertrand (Presbyterian) (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Semi | Trinity Howard (Montreat) over Tonya Flourory (TF 10-0)

5th Place Match | Tonya Flourory won by forfeit over Olivia Mottley (Life University) (FF)

Placement: 5th (4-2 Record)

Women’s Open 155 Gabrielle Holloway

Champ. Round 1 | Gabrielle Holloway over Taniyah Ford (Brewton Parker College) (Fall 2:52)

Quarterfinal | Gabrielle Holloway over Tatiana Encinas (University of the Cumberlands) (TF 10-0)

Semifinal | #5 Tiffani Baublitz over Gabrielle Holloway (St Andrews) (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Semi | Gabrielle Holloway over Aalijah Pineda (Emmanuel) (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match | Gabrielle Holloway over Elizabeth Bound (Life University) (Fall 2:37)

Placement: 3rd (4-1 Record)

St. Andrews Men’s Wrestling Cougar Open Results

Men’s Open 123 Jonah McBurney

Round 1 | Jonah McBurney over Tyler McDonald (Shenandoah University) (Fall 4:19)

Round 2 | Jonah McBurney over Adrian Samano (Ferrum) (Fall 0:19)

Quarterfinal | Corey Gallivan (Coker) over Jonah McBurney (Fall 2:54)

Cons. Round 4 | Jonah McBurney over Joe Sipper (East Carolina University) (MFF)

Cons. Semi | Daniel Parkulo (Averett) over Jonah McBurney (Fall 1:59)

7th Place Match | Trent Proctor (Ferrum) over Jonah McBurney (Dec 11-4)

Placement: 8th (Record 3-3)

Men’s Open 133 Israel Schultz

Round 1 | Zach Mullins (WVU Tech) over Israel Schultz (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Round 1 | Israel Schultz received a bye (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 | Israel Schultz over Jack Sydes (Marymount) (Fall 0:14)

Cons. Round 3 | Nyshaad Hannon (Allen University) over Israel Schultz (Fall 3:46)

Placement: Unknown (Record 1-2)

Men’s Open 141 James Roberts

Round 1 | James Roberts received a bye (Bye)

Round 2 | Enrique Sanchez (Bluefield State) over James Roberts (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 2 | Vincent Ziccardi (Washington & Lee) over James Roberts (Dec 3-1)

Placement: Unknown (Record 0-2)

Mens’ Open 149 Andrew Adams

Round 1 | Andrew Adams (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Round 2 | Zachary Ortega (Apprentice School) over Andrew Adams (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 2 | Andrew Adams (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 | Garrett Washington (American) over Andrew Adams (Fall 0:38)

Placement: Unknown (Record 0-2)

Men’s Open 165 Victor Kum

Prelim | Victor Kum over James Jackson (Unattached) (FF)

Round 1 | Victor Kum over Bradley Sigmon (Ferrum) (TF 18-2)

Round 2 | Victor Kum over Thomas Waddy (Liberty) (Fall 5:31)

Quarterfinal | Breon Phifer (American) over Victor Kum (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 4 | Harrison Kelly (Washington & Lee) over Victor Kum (Fall 6:06)

Placement: Unknown (Record 3-2)

Men’s Open 165 Tyler Godfrey

Round 1 | Jak Krouse (Washington & Lee) over Tyler Godfrey (Dec 9-5)

Cons. Round 1 | Tyler Godfrey over Marcus Lewis (Marymount) (Dec 19-14)

Cons. Round 2 | Harrison Kelly (Washington & Lee) over Tyler Godfrey (Fall 3:00)

Placement: Unknown (Record 1-2)

Men’s Open 174 Dakota Johnson

Round 1 | Josh Epperly (Cougar WC) over Dakota Johnson (Dec 9-7)

Cons. Round 1 | Dakota Johnson (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 | Xavery Washington (Marymount) over Dakota Johnson (Maj 15-7)

Placement: Unknown (Record 0-2)

Men’s Open 197 Franklin Rivero

Champ. Round 1 | Franklin Rivero received a bye (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 | Franklin Rivero over Shane Shirley (Averett) (Maj 13-4)

Quarterfinal | Cam Cavins (Roanoke College) over Franklin Rivero (Fall 5:14)

Cons. Round 4 | Franklin Rivero over Christian Poplous (Allen University) (Fall 6:57)

Cons. Semi | Johnny Black (Ferrum) over Franklin Rivero (Fall 2:46)

7th Place Match | Elijah Hunter (Garrett College) over Franklin Rivero (Dec 9-2)

Placement: 8th (Record 2-3)

Men’s Open 197 Omari Lee

Champ. Round 1 | Omari Lee over William Baldwin (Averett) (FF)

Champ. Round 2 | Ethan Fragoso (Ferrum) over Omari Lee (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 2 | Elijah Hunter (Garrett College) over Omari Lee (Dec 1-0)

Placement: Uknown (Record 1-2)

Men’s 285 Open Logan Sage

Round 1 | Caleb Hartung (Apprentice School) over Logan Sage (Fall 2:01)

Cons. Round 1 | Logan Sage received a bye (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 | Logan Sage over Kaden Bryan (Shenandoah University) (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 | Logan Sage (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Cons. Round 4 | Trent Ray (Ferrum) over Logan Sage (Fall 5:18)

Placement: Uknown (Record 1-2)