Senior football players Evander Tyler (13), Dawon Joyner (99), Trevor Collins (31), Randolph Saunders (17), Rashon Gholson (95), Devin Turner (54), Andrew Fowler (10), Dennis Leggett (2), Jaylen McFadden (52), Monte Williams (5), Marquis McCoy (3), and Solomon Mitchell (34) pictured together during Saturday’s senior day game against Point University. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Senior cheerleader Keely Huffman (left) pictured with a family member. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Senior running back Dennis Leggett (2) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Senior wide receiver Marquis McCoy (3) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Senior linebacker Monte Williams (5) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Senior quarterback Andrew Fowler (10) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Senior linebacker Evander Tyler (13) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Senior wide receiver Randolph Saunders (17) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Senior linebacker Trevor Collins (31) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Senior fullback Solomon Mitchell (34) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Senior defensive end Jaylen McFadden (52) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Senior defensive tackle Devin Turner (54) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Senior defensive tackle Rashon Gholson (center) pictured with senior defensive tackle Devin Turner (right) and a family member. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal