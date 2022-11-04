LAURINBURG – With only eight players available for Friday’s season opener against the Truett-McConnell Bears (1-1, 1-0 Appalachian Athletic Conference), the St. Andrews Lady Knights (0-1, 0-1 AAC) would look to pull off an upset victory on their home floor and notch their second win in as many seasons, after going 1-25 last year. And, despite a strong start that saw the Lady Knights take an early 11-8 lead, the Bears would be too much, as St. Andrews fell 72-58.

With a 41-24 deficit at the half, the Lady Knights would storm into the third quarter, going on a 17-4 run and cutting the Bears’ lead to just four. But, the Lady Knights wouldn’t be able to get any closer to the lead, as their depth became an issue.

“Dead legs,” Lady Knights head coach Shareka Maner said, after being asked why her team faltered during their second half run. “Numbers wise, we don’t have all of our players that we need to right now, especially our post presence. We’re missing three big factors, and then two players who are dual sport athletes that we’ll get next week. But, there’s just limited bodies today.”

Forwards Melissa Tougher and Alexandria Barrino, along with center Toniah Foster, were all impact post players who were out for the Lady Knights. And, with the Bears having 18 players active, the Lady Knights knew they were at a disadvantage before the opening tip.

“That’s the big difference,” Maner said. “When you can get fresh legs in there, that can keep going up-and-down (the court); that was the difference towards the end of that third quarter.”

The Bears’ depth made a difference early on, as the Lady Knights saw their early lead shrink to a 25-14 deficit at the end of the first quarter.

Lady Knights guard Chelsey Grant (8 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists) opened the second quarter with a layup to try and give her team some momentum. But, the Lady Knights struggled to contain Truett-McConnell forward Alysee Dobbs, who gashed the St. Andrews defense throughout the game. She would finish with 20 points and 12 rebounds, going 8 of 14 from the field.

“(Dobbs) didn’t play in their last game,” Maner said. “When we scouted and everything in their game against Faulkner, she didn’t play. Came in, coach said she did have an injury, so she was present today.”

The Lady Knights went into halftime shooting just 29% (9 of 31) and turning the ball over 11 times. But, they were able to turn that into 34.8% (23 of 66) shooting overall, and commit just five turnovers in the second half.

But, when forward Makayla Salliey committed her fourth foul of the game in the third quarter, a comeback looked even more bleak in Maner’s eyes.

“It kind of hurt us down the stretch, when our big got in trouble. When Makayla got into trouble, that hurt us, because then, we’re really undersized at the post position.”

Lady Knights guard Ashley Starks attempted to give St. Andrews hope, as she would score 11 points in the second half and help cut the Lady Knights’ deficit to six points with 7:29 to go in the fourth quarter, after back-to-back layups. Starks finished the game with a team-high 17 points (6 of 11), five steals, and four rebounds.

Despite the effort by Starks, Truett-McConnell would go on a 12-4 run afterwards to close out their victory.

“The fight was there,” Maner said. “How we came out in that third quarter speaks volumes. Last year, we had some struggles coming out after half, so to see us pick that up to lower our deficit coming into the third quarter, I thought that was big for us. And then, I think there’s only room for improvement for us.”

The Lady Knights will be back in action on Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m, when they take take a trip to Montreat and face the Montreat College Cavaliers.

