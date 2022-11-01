ROCKINGHAM – Saturday afternoon, playoff seeds and match-ups were officially released from the NCHSAA, which saw the Richmond Raiders placed as the 25 seed in the 4A East and matched up against the eight seed Holly Springs Golden Hawks. With the higher seed receiving home-field advantage, the Raiders will head on the road in the first round for the first time since 2013.

The game will be a first round rematch from the 2015 NCHSAA playoffs, when the Raiders were a seven seed, and the Golden Hawks were a 10 seed. The No. 7 Raiders won that contest 28-3.

Holly Springs (8-2, 6-1 Southwest Wake Athletic Conference) suffered just two losses on the season, which came in their first and last games of the regular season to Heritage and Panther Creek. With the loss to Panther Creek and an Apex win over Green Hope, the Golden Hawks finished in a three-way tie with Apex and Panther Creek for the SWAC title this season. It’s the first time the Golden Hawks have won outright or had a share of a conference title since 2019, when they finished first in the formerly known South Wake Athletic Conference.

Raiders head coach Bryan Till said he doesn’t know a lot about the Golden Hawks, but that him and his team have been prepping since the match-up was announced over the weekend.

“We’ve been working hard on film since Saturday evening,” Till said. “This is not a team we know much about, so we have also been calling coaches we know to get their take on them and learn as much as we can in a short period of time.”

From the film, Till sees an opponent that is well-rounded in all facets of the game.

“This is a very disciplined team,” he said. “They run to the ball well on defense and spread the ball around to a ton of guys. They utilize several running backs and have thrown to all their wide receivers. (Matthew Bland) and (Addison Carlson) are the top targets.”

Running backs Breandan King and Jordon Gillis have been end-zone magnets for the Golden Hawks this year with a combined 15 total touchdowns. The same can be said for Bland and Carlson, who have combined for 13 total touchdowns, and have also combined for over 700 yards receiving.

But, even with the talent at the skill positions, it’s the signal caller of the Holly Springs offense that could give the Richmond defense the most trouble.

Joel Sheehan will be one of the better quarterbacks the Raiders have seen all season. Sheehan has 19 total touchdowns and eight interceptions this season; three of which came in the Golden Hawks’ most recent game against Panther Creek. Sheehan has also thrown for a touchdown in nine out of 10 games this season.

But, Till feels the Raiders defense can challenge Sheehan with the right play-calling.

”We are going to try to give him multiple looks, and we have to win one-on-one match-ups with our defensive line and their offensive line to put pressure on him,” Till said. “You have to be careful with blitzes because they will throw passes and screens to the tailback if you do not have someone to account for them.”

On defense, Holly Springs holds opponents to just 17.8 points per game, and has two of the best defensive players in the state.

Defensive back Owen Carlson is tied for fifth in the state of North Carolina in interceptions with seven* this season, and linebacker Chase Christopher is tied for 13th in the state in total tackles with 117*.

With going up against one of the best defenses the Raiders will have faced this season, Till wants to get his offense comfortable early in the game.

“We will definitely try to get in a rhythm as early as possible,” Till said. “They make this difficult because they show so many looks on defense. They will be in a 3-3 stack, a 3-4, and a 4-2 all with the same personnel. You have to be able to block them wherever they line up, so trying to get our guys comfortable with that will be important.”

Kickoff between the Richmond Raiders and the Holly Springs Golden Hawks will be Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. in Holly Springs.

* = Stat is for first nine games of season. Stats haven’t been updated for most recent game against Panther Creek on MaxPreps.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]