BECKLEY, W.V.- The St. Andrews Knights’ men’s and women’s swim teams took a trip to Beckley, W.V. over the weekend, to face off against the West Virginia Tech Golden Bears. On the women’s side, Olivia Aiken (Laurinburg, NC) and Leone van Rooyen (Gaborone, Botswana) were both in competition representing the Knights while Willem van Niekerk (Gaborone, Botswana) was the only competitor in action on the men’s side for the Knights.

Van Niekerk showed his talent in the pool on the afternoon, as he claimed first place in the Men’s 100-yard butterfly, earning nine points for St. Andrews by recording a total time of 55.57. Niekerk’s only other event came in event 16, where he raced in the men’s 50-yard freestyle and posted a time of 23.69 finishing just .50 seconds behind the leader and claimed third place in the event.

Freshman Olivia Aiken competed in her first events of her collegiate career at the meet as she competed in two races between the women’s 100-yard Freestyle and the women’s 50-yard freestyle. In her first event, the 100 yard-freestyle, Aiken posted a time of 1:11.60 good enough for fourth place and just 10 seconds behind a top three finish. In the 50-yard freestyle, Aiken was able to claim her first top-three placement after finishing in third place with a time of 32.44.

Van Rooyen’s first event of the day came in the women’s 50-yard breaststroke, where she took third place out of the four swimmers with a final time of 38.87. In her second event, the women’s 400-yard individual medley, van Rooyen showed great pacing in the water by finishing with a second place finish and a final time of 5:29.69.

Although the Knights lost the competition, due to not being able to fill all of the events, all three St. Andrews swimmers enjoyed great performances in the pool, showing great individual skill in the water.