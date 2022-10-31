WALESKA, G.A. – The Knights football team traveled to Waleska, G.A. Saturday afternoon for an AAC Conference matchup against the #9 Reinhardt Eagles. A run-heavy offense employed by the Knights, in an attempt to switch things up, had it’s moments of magic, but the Eagles were able to walk away victorious in this one by the final score of 43-14.

Reinhardt opened the day up by electing to receive the ball and began their opening offensive drive of the afternoon in great field position at the St. Andrews 30-yard line after a 58-yard kick return from Eagles return man Anthony Ferguson.

With 1st-and-10 at the Knights’ nine-yard line, all the world believed that they’d be able to punch it in for a touchdown. However, on third-and-goal from the nine-yard line, Jailyn Ervin (Rock Hill, SC) made a saving tackle, to force the Eagles into three points.

On the Knights’ first offensive drive, D’Vonte Allen (Marion, SC) decided to take matters into his own hands and ripped off a 41-yard run that moved the Knights offense all the way to the Eagle 20-yard line. Two plays later, Andrew Fowler (Hillsdale, MI) found an open Aronson Cook (Winston-Salem, NC) who broke away from his defender and caught a spectacular 24-yard touchdown.

As the Eagles recieved the ball, it was their turn at a monster offensive play in the match. On just their second play of the drive, Reinhardt quarterback Hunter Arters found an open Navarie Solomon for a 59-yard catch and run bomb that Solomon brought all the way to the house. With the score, the Eagles took a 10-6 lead and it looked by all accounts that an offensive showdown could be on our hands.

On the ensuing St. Andrews possession, the Knights took a more methodical approach and began trying to run the ball through the Reinhardt defense. In the middle of it was Dennis Leggett (Fair Bluff, NC) who broke away for a 13-yard first down run. On 4th-and-14 at the Reinhardt 25-yard line, the Knights elected to go for it and were unsuccessful on their fourth down try.

The Eagles reclaimed possession deep in their territory and went on a seven play 75-yard touchdown drive that included Arters slinging the ball all over the field and the Eagles using their running backs at opportune time to make the score 17-6 in Reinhardt’s favor.

The Knights began their next drive on their own 43-yard line, and the Knights went back to the run game as Leggett and Allen took a bulk of the carries, slowly moving the chains up-field. A critical 3rd-and-18 was converted when Fowler found an open Dontae Crowder (Prince Edward, VA) for an 18-yard catch and a first down.

As the Knights continued to claw their way down the field, they were staring at a 3rd-and-goal from the Eagles’ one-yard line, before Allen scampered through a lane for the St. Andrews touchdown and a successful two-point try, meant a 17-14 ballgame with the Eagles in the lead.

Arters just seemed like he couldn’t miss a pass and on the next Reinhardt possession, as he found an open Louis Morris for a 61-yard catch and throw to give the Eagles a healthy 23-14 lead, after the extra point try was blocked by Amos Kyles (Florence, SC)

After the teams traded possessions for some time, Kaison Rhea (Mauldin, SC) blocked a field goal try and the teams would eventually go into the halftime break, feeling good about their position in the match.

St. Andrews was set to receive the ball in the second half and felt good about starting the half on the right foot. However three plays into the drive, Fowler threw an interception that set the Eagles up with great field position at the Knights 49-yard line.

After a couple of big rushes by Devyn Collins and Joe Brunson, the Knights would once again need to rely on their red zone defense and on 4th-and-goal at the six-yard line, Arters was able to rush it into the end zone to make the score 29-14.

The Knights had a much tougher time on offense in the second half then they did the first, and were forced to punt in just three plays by the stifling defense of the Eagles.

After a gorgeous 53-yard punt by Cook, Reinhardt took possession over at their 21-yard line. Once again, Arters found great success going to the air, while Collins’ running game seemed to compliment him perfectly. Arters was able to find Solomon for a 31-yard touchdown reception to increase the Reinhardt lead to 36-14.

On the next drive for the Knights, the team was faced with a challenging 4th-and-9 at their own 33-yard line. With time winding down and the game swinging in the balance of the Eagles, the Knights needed a moment and Cook ripped off a 20-yard end-around play for the first down and inject confidence into the team.

As the Knights kept pushing their way toward the Eagles’ end zone, Fowler attempted to scramble out of his pocket and lost the football after he was sacked on the play.

After the Eagles recovery, Arters showed off his arm by delivering a 70-yard bomb to Collins who scampered the rest of the way into the end zone for a 40-14 lead.

Both sides traded possessions back-and-forth and Reinhardt elected to run the ball and wind down the clock for a majority of the fourth quarter. Reid Schratwies added a final second field goal to make the score final at 43-14.

The Knights will be dissapointed with the loss as every AAC game is crucial for the St. Andrews team, but they can take away a lot of positives from a road match like this. This is also the first time this season that the Knights have scored double digit points in three straight games.

The Knights will be back at Knights field on Nov. 5, when the Bluefield Rams come to town in another AAC Conference matchup. The game is slated to kickoff at 1 p.m.