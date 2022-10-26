ROCKINGHAM – It’s no question that the Richmond Raiders have had an up-and-down season. From starting out as the preseason favorite in media and coaches polls to win the Sandhills Athletic Conference, to starting the season 0-3 for the first time in school history, the Raiders have ground their way to a 5-4 overall record (4-1 SAC) and have a chance to claim a share of the SAC championship with a win and a Pinecrest loss this Friday night.

But, that win will have to come in the biggest game of the year for the Raiders; the 55th meeting of the annual rivalry game against the Scotland Fighting Scots. The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Scots at 38-15-1 and have won the previous three games played.

To Raiders head coach Bryan Till, it’s more than just a rivalry game.

“It’s always a big game to our kids and community because it’s the biggest rivalry in the state of North Carolina,” Till said.

And, to come off a bye week means the Raiders have had extra time on their hands to prepare for Friday’s showdown.

“We had some bumps and bruises that we really needed to heal up after 10 straight weeks of scrimmage and games,” Till said. “We also got to polish up on several things that we needed to work on.”

The Fighting Scots come in with an overall record of 5-4 (3-2 SAC) and lead the SAC in offensive yards per game. And, even with the days of Zamir White and Syheam McQueen behind them, they continue to stick to their offensive pedigree; running the ball.

“You have to at least try and slow down the run game,” Till said. “They have run the ball very effectively against (everyone) they have played. Their offensive line and running backs are very good. If you put to many in the box they can beat you deep with several wide receivers, as well.”

The running back tandem of Scotland includes Patrick Primus and Zay Jones. Both are averaging just under 100 rushing yards a game at 98 and 99 yards, respectively. The duo has also combined for 24 touchdowns on the year.

But, it’s not just the run game that the Scots rely on in this offense, as they have in previous years. The passing game has been successful, as well.

Scots quarterback Carter Revelle has 1,327 passing yards, along with nine passing touchdowns to eight interceptions. The 6”4 junior also has five rushing touchdowns on the season.

Izeem Graham and Cadyn Graves are the standouts in the Scots’ receiving core. Graham leads the Scots with 539 receiving yards while Graves has recorded 330 receiving yards. Both receivers have five total touchdowns on the year.

Defensively, the Scots have allowed an average of 26 points per game this season, something that the Raiders will look to take advantage of with their offense.

But, something else the Raiders will look for is forcing turnovers. The Scots have turned the ball over at least once in every game since week two of the season. And, Till feels it’ll be the key in the outcome of the game.

“With this being a rivalry game and all the emotions of senior night, we will need to control the emotions and play with composure. The team that can do that and limit their mistakes Friday will win.”

Kickoff between the Raiders and the Scots will be Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. from Raider Stadium.

