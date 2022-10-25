RJ Jacobs hunted on private land in Scotland County. This was his first deer he’s killed. His parents are Raylon and Ashley Jacobs of Laurinburg

RJ Jacobs hunted on private land in Scotland County. This was his first deer he’s killed. His parents are Raylon and Ashley Jacobs of Laurinburg

RJ Jacobs hunted on private land in Scotland County. This was his first deer he’s killed. His parents are Raylon and Ashley Jacobs of Laurinburg