COLUMBIA, S.C. – It was as perfect a night as you can have for the women’s volleyball team as they traveled to Columbia, S.C. to take on the Koalas of the AAC. The Knights came away with a clean 3-0 victory in a dominant display of volleyball in all facets of the game. The win improves the Knights’ record to 4-15 on the year overall, and 3-8 in the conference. Also something to note, is that this is the Knights’ second win in just four days, a telling sign that the squad could be clicking at the right time.

The first set started out about as hot as possible for the Knights. Bailey Zivitski (Graycourt, SC) recorded two service aces and Kaitlyn Ybarra (Fresno, CA) followed it up with a kill to make the scoreline 5-1 early on. Two more service aces from Cayleigh Pelletier (Ocala, FL) and a kill from Samantha Vernati (Royal Palm Beach, FL) pushed the scoreline to a dominant 12-4.

From there, the Knights were able to cruise to an impressive 25-17 final score. Two kills from Ashley McGugan (Laurel Hill, NC) helped put a statement on the end of the set, as McGugan asserted her killing dominance all throughout the night as she recorded a team high 11 kills.

Set two was an absolute comeback in one of the craziest sets that the Knights have seen this season. To put a long story short, the Knights were down 22-12 after a service ace from Ta’Cori Barber of the Koalas. What happened next is almost something you’ll never see in the sport. Down 13 and with the Koalas needing just three points to close it out, the whole building assumed the Koalas would level the match. The Knights however had different plans.

It started with three straight Knight points thanks to two blocks from Xaria Pearson (San Antonio, TX) with the help of Carmen Wright (Henrico, VA) and Vernati. After a Koalas timeout, the Knights ripped off four straight points thanks to some Koala attack errors and a Wright kill.

After another timeout, the Koalas were able to get a point but St. Andrews was able to add another four points in a row thanks to two more kills from Wright. With the score 23-24 in Columbia’s favor, McGugan and Vernati closed the set and cemented the comeback of a season.

After the insanity that ensued in the prior match, it wouldn’t be out of the question that Columbia would be mentally checked out and that’s essentially how it looked in the final set. The Knights were able to cruise to a 25-12 set win to further stake their dominance and presence on the court. It’s almost impossible to single out a certain play or player as the whole team seamed to gel like a well oiled machine and the squad could be hitting season highs at the current moment.

The Knights will be back in action on Oct. 14 as they host the Kentucky Christian Knights in a “Battle of the Knights,” at Harris Court in Laurinburg. The match is slated to start at 6:30 p.m.