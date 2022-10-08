CAMERON – The Richmond Raiders (4-4) knew coming into Friday night’s game against the Union Pines Vikings (2-5) that a win would be needed to help them get rolling late into the season with the playoffs around the corner. And, the Raiders would do just that. But, it wouldn’t come easy, as a feisty Vikings squad kept it close throughout the game, with the final being 34-23.

On the opening kickoff of the game, Union Pines would receive and make a statement early on. A lateral pass to Caleb Milton from the right side of the field would spark a house call as the Vikings went up 7-0.

After a punt by the Raiders offense on their first drive, the Raiders special teams unit would play a key part in their first score of the night. A punt by Union Pines would get blocked and give Richmond the ball at the Vikings’ six-yard line. Richmond would score with a Taye Spencer five-yard touchdown run, but the extra point would go wide-right, giving the Vikings a one-point advantage still at 7-6.

The Raiders defense would force the Vikings to punt once again, which would lead to another scoring drive by the offense. Raiders quarterback Emoni McBride would find reciever Raymond Knotts for a four-yard passing touchdown to give Richmond their first lead of the night at 13-7.

In the second quarter, after multiple stalled drives by both teams, the Raiders would capitalize on a Vikings special team mistake once again. From inside their own 20-yard line, the Vikings would punt, but only go 15 yards downfield. From there, the Raiders would get inside the Vikings’ five-yard line and McBride would find receiver Jada Zimmerman on a back-shoulder throw to give the Raiders a 20-7 lead going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Union Pines would make it interesting again, as quarterback Ben Finkelstein would find tight end Oliver Cooper in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. On the extra point attempt, the holder would have trouble with the snap and scramble his way to the left side of the field, finding a reciever in the end zone to make the score 20-15.

However, the Raiders would respond quickly with a second rushing touchdown from Spencer, giving the Raiders a 27-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

On the next Union Pines drive, the Vikings would fumble the ball in their own territory, where it would be recovered by the Raiders at the 21-yard line. Richmond would take it inside the five-yard line and set up a big man touchdown. Defensive end Jacoby Martin was set up as an extra blocker, but quickly ran a route to the end zone where McBride would find him for six. It was Martin’s first receiving touchdown of his career. The PAT conversion would make it 34-15.

Union Pines still had fight, however, as they charged downfield and scored a touchdown. Finkelstein would find receiver Brendan Ortega on a go route to the end zone to make it 35-23 after a successful two-point attempt.

But, instead of electing to go for an onside kick, the Vikings would kick it back to the Raiders, where they would run the remaining clock out and seal the victory.

McBride finished 14-of-22 for 163 yards and a career high three passing touchdowns.

Spencer ran for 122 yards on 19 attempts, as well as two touchdowns. He also had three catches for 19 yards.

Raiders wide receiver Linden Garcia finished his night with 68 yards on three catches.

After the game, Raiders head coach Bryan Till said “winning is hard,” and that Union Pines drew up a lot of plays that challenged his team.

“They really coached it up well,” he said. “(They did ) a lot of different things that we hadn’t seen on film. They took some things that had given us trouble against other (teams) with jets and a bunch of different sets. Huge credit there to doing whatever they could to keep it close.”

Till is proud of his team for pulling out the win, but wants to see more consistency on particular drives.

“(Need to) make the most out of certain possessions,” Till said. “Just understanding, guys from a linebacker and secondary standpoint, what people are trying to do to us on that perimeter. They got the edge on us a few times. And, the reason they did is because of just not understanding where they were putting certain guys in formations. And, just continue to grow from there.”

The Raiders will be on the road once again next Friday, as they head to Sanford to play the Lee County Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

