ROCKINGHAM – The Raiders (3-4) suited up for a windy night of football Thursday against the Hoke County Bucks (3-4), where Richmond would come out with the win at home 40-21.

It didn’t take long for Hoke County to strike in this one, as their first points of the evening came on the opening kickoff. Richmond’s Ayden Mabe sent the ball down to the opposing 7-yard line, where Ethan Wallace (16 rushes, 100 yards) would receive the ball and spilt the defense all the way down field for a 93-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Bucks.

Richmond came out on the next possession with a quick seven-play drive to give the Raiders their first points of the night. Halfback Taye Spencer would get up field and in space for a 46-yard touchdown with 10:06 left in the first quarter.

After the score, the PAT was fumbled on the hold and no good, keeping it 7-6 in favor of the Bucks.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Raiders had Hoke County backed up at their own 25-yard line. Ryan Ramirez would dial up a punt on fourth down but was blocked by Isaiah Lockhart. The ball would, then, be recovered at the four-yard line by Zachary Gardner.

The beginning of the second quarter saw the Raiders score off of a rushing touchdown from quarterback Emoni McBride to increase the lead 13-7 after the made PAT from Billy West.

Late in the first half, after a failed fourth down try from Hoke County, the Raiders took over on their own 37-yard line. After multiple big runs from Jaliel Green and Spencer, the Raiders were at the Bucks’ 15-yard line.

From there, McBride handed the ball off to Spencer who was able to get the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. West was able to knock in the extra point to make it 20-7, with 3:27 left in the first half.

On the next Hoke County possession, the Raiders defense was able to get a three-and-out after a sack and forced incompletions, to give the offense another chance to score before the end of the first half.

With 15 seconds left, the Raiders were able to score off a McBride pass to wide receiver Jada Zimmerman. The touchdown would give the Raiders a 26-7 lead into halftime.

The start of the second half saw the Raiders continue their success from the first half. After receiving the ball on their own 36-yard line, McBride handed the ball off to Spencer, who busted through the defense for a 45-yard gain. On the next play, McBride handed off the ball to Green, who racked up 18 yards. At the three-yard line, McBride handed it off once more to Green, who carried the ball into the end zone for another Richmond touchdown. After the made extra point from Billy West, the score was 33-7 with 9:51 left in the third quarter.

On the next possession, Hoke County went on a seven-play drive to get their second touchdown of the game, where quarterback Brandon Saunders (13-of-21, 117 yards, one touchdown) would hand the ball off to Wallace for a 26-yard touchdown. Ramirez knocked in the extra point to make the score 33-14.

After some defensive stops from both teams, Hoke County had the ball on their own 39-yard line with 4:05 left in the third quarter. Hoke County would, then, drive the ball down to the Raiders’ 23-yard line and score off a Wallace rush of seven yards for his second touchdown on the night. After the extra point, the score was 33-21 Raiders going into the fourth quarter.

With 7:19 left to play, the Raiders got a fourth down stop on Hoke County to get the ball on their own 46-yard line. After a 31-yard gain from McBride to wide receiver Linden Garcia, Richmond was able to setup Spencer for a 10-yard rushing touchdown to finish off the game 40-21.

The quarterback and halfback duo of McBride and Spencer shined again Thursday, with McBride going 5-of-8 for 115 yards and three touchdowns (one rushing). Spencer rushed 17 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Green also got a rushing touchdown and had nine rushes for 76 yards.

The Raiders will be in Cameron for their next matchup on Oct. 7, when they go against the Union Pines Vikings.