WEST POINT, G.A. – The Knights continued their AAC Conference schedule against the Point University Skyhawks in West Point, Georgia. Although the Knights remained in the match in all three sets, they weren’t able to capitalize on a set victory and fell at the hands of the Skyhawks in 3-0 fashion.

The Skyhawks truly proved how dominate they could be on their home court on the evening and they wasted no time in the first set. A kill from Skyhawk hitter Lauren Watford and three kills from Sarah Baucham helped Point Univeristy grow a quick 8-4 lead in the set. After the set had settled and the Knights began to find their groove, a Kaitlyn Ybarra (Fresno, CA) kill and a block from Ybarra and Ashley McGugan (Laurel Hill, NC) made the score 18-13 down the stretch. The Knights, however, were never able to find a decent footing on the set and although a McGugan kill and a Cayleigh Pelletier (Ocala, FL) kill gave them hope, the set would eventually finish at 25-18 in favor of the Skyhawks.

Set two brought about a more even match from the beginning, but it was down the stretch where the Skyhawks were able to gain their edge. Two kills from Samantha Vernati (Royal Palm Beach, FL) and kills from Maddison Larrimore (Bladenboro, NC) and Carmen Wright (Henrico, VA) helped the Knights stay competitive in a close fight and leveled the score at 6-6 early on in set two. After Point had built themselves a five point lead, the Knights went on a run of their own to tie the game at 12 aside, off the back of some great blocks by Xaria Pearson (San Antonio, TX).

Although the score was tied at 14 between the two sides, the away atmosphere proved to be too tough a test for St. Andrews, as two Whitney Ward kills would close the set out for the Skyhawks at 25-17.

The Knights played their best volleyball of the night in set three as they battled out to a quick 3-0 set lead as McGugan and Ybarra teamed up for some impressive offensive display for St. Andrews. As the teams traded points back and forth, Kelaiah Melendez’s (Orlando, FL) service ace would give the Knights a slight 9-7 advantage midway through the set.

Wright came up with an impressive two kills of her own and followed by a timely Pearson kill, the Knights looked like they were well on their way to their first set win as they sat with an 18-13 point lead, and just needed seven more to close it out. It would be heartbreak for St. Andrews as the Skyhawks ripped off a 12-4 point run to claim the match victory and set win at 25-22.

The Knights will shake off this tough defeat and look ahead to their next match in three days time. Johnson Univeristy of the AAC will be coming to Laurinburg on Sep. 30 at 6:30 p.m.