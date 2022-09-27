ROCKINGHAM – The homecoming varsity football game between Richmond and Hoke County that was scheduled for Friday night at Raider Stadium, has been moved to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. per the Richmond County Schools Twitter page. The homecoming court will be introduced during a pep rally at Richmond Senior High School Friday morning. Students will also be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian.

The JV football game at Hoke County High School between the Raiders and Bucks will be played on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m, according to Raiders head football coach Bryan Till.

Any further updates will be provided here.

