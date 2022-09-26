LAURINBURG – The Knights hosted AAC conference opponent Reinhardt University on Saturday afternoon. Although this wasn’t a conference match, both sides played a hard fought scrappy match, but unfortunately the Knights were unable to come away with the victory. Although the result didn’t go in favor of the Knights it was the closest match they’ve played against an extremely tough schedule including road matches against the NAIA’s ranked #4 team, #9 team, and an FCS Division I school in Davidson. The momentum the Knights were able to create will hopefully translate into their next match and as the search for their first win continues, it feels ever closer now.

The Eagles of Reinhardt were able to put up seven points quick thanks to a Tyress McKey 35-yard dash into the St. Andrews endzone. The Eagles running back would end up rushing for the longest play of the game for Reinhardt with his touchdown score.

After the Knights punted the ball away on their ensuing possession, the Eagles would drive down the field 76 yards where quarterback Hunter Arters found his receiver in David Freidberg for a three yard touchdown reception. Down 14-0 early on, the Knights would need some type of offensive attack to work themselves back into the contest.

Just when the Knights needed him most, Eldrick Williams (Waynesboro, GA) caught a nine-yard pass from Andrew Fowler (Hillsdale, MI) to convert on the Knights’ first third down of the game. The offensive spark is just what they needed as the Knights marched down the field to the Reinhardt two-yard line, where they settled for a field goal and their first points of the match. Anterius Carpenter (Charlotte, NC) capped off a huge 18-yard rushing play on the drive as the freshman running back came up huge in his opportunity to help work the ball downfield for St. Andrews.

As the second quarter began, the Knights were feeling more confident and in the game after putting points on the board, the earliest they have in any game this season. After the teams traded punts, however, it would be the play of the season that came next for the Knights.

Tyress McKey took a handoff at the Knights ten yard line and had running room to scamper into the endzone. Jaylin Allen (Columbia, SC) would have something to say about that, however, as his hit jarred the ball free and found it’s way into James Mozelle’s hands, who ran it 90 yards the other way for a Knights touchdown. Although the extra point was missed, the Knights were only down 14-9 and had all the momentum in the world at the time.

On the ensuing possession, Devyn Collins was able to rush his way in for a Reinhardt touchdown, however, going into the half down 21-9 and receiving the ball at halftime, had to have left the Knights feeling like anything was possible from here.

The Knights were able to recover another fumble in the third quarter as Jaylin Allen was able to pick up the loose pigskin and give the Knights great field position at their 34-yard line and looking to step on the gas in the second half.

After some back and forth field position battles, neither side was really able to move the ball with any consistency in the quarter and the Knights would go into the fourth needing at least two touchdowns.

Just as the fans were on their feet and everybody was bracing for a touchdown celebration, Aaron Christian fumbled the ball on the Eagles two-yard line and stopped the Knights’ hopes for points and a way back into the game. On that same possession, the Eagles would take the ball over at their one-yard line and drive the length of the field to punch it in from a yard out to make the score 28-9.

The Eagles of Reinhardt would punch in one more touchdown and although the Knights were able to methodically move the ball through a running game, the Knights would walk away with a 35-9 defeat. It’s heads up for the St. Andrews side as their improvement is steadily trending to better days in the future.

The Knights are back in action on Oct. 1 when they play on the road at Point University.