SOUTHERN PINES – The Richmond Raiders (2-4) held a 41-3 all-time record against the Pinecrest Patriots (3-2) coming into Friday night’s Sandhills Athletic Conference rivalry game. Winning the previous eight matchups between the two schools and riding in on a 24-game SAC win streak, Richmond seemed to have history on their side. But, the Raiders would come up short 30-27 and fall to the Patriots for the fourth time ever.

In the first quarter, Pinecrest would begin with the ball and take it down to the Raiders’ five-yard line. But, the Raiders defense came up strong, forcing the Patriots to take a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

On the ensuing drive, the Raiders would fumble the ball, with Pinecrest recovering and taking over in Raiders territory. The fumble recovery would turn into seven points for the Patriots, as running back Jaylin Morgan would throw a jump pass to tight end Ilyas Kalila for the first touchdown of the night. The extra point conversion made it 10-0 with Pinecrest leading early on.

The next drive for the Raiders would end in a turnover-on-downs, as the Raiders attempted a fourth-down conversion at the Pinecrest 28-yard line, but were unsuccessful. The Patriots would take over as the quarter came to a close.

In the second quarter, Pinecrest would march downfield and get into the red zone after a first down off a Richmond facemask penalty on a fourth-and-18 conversion attempt. But, on the next play, the Patriots would cough it up on the Raiders’ 10-yard line, where they would begin their third drive of the night.

Richmond would use the momentum from the fumble recovery and go on a long drive to wind down the clock. The drive would end with one of running back Taye Spencer’s two touchdowns on the night, from the four-yard line. After the PAT, the score was 10-7.

Pinecrest would strike back quickly, however, as quarterback Mason Konen found receiver Hunter Neifert for a 78-yard touchdown off a tunnel screen play. On the extra point attempt, Raiders linebacker Joe Parsons would come up with a block to hold the Patriots to a nine-point lead at 16-7.

Before the half was over, Konen was ejected due to unsportsmanlike conduct. He would be replaced by the Patriots’ JV quarterback in Cody Hinson.

At halftime, the score remained 16-7.

In the third quarter, Pinecrest’s opening drive of the second half would end with the second fumble recovery of the game for the Raiders. Linebacker Frazion Steele would take the fumble to the house, making it a 16-14 game, following kicker Billy West’s made extra point.

But, Pinecrest would answer on their next drive, as Morgan would take it in from 30-yards out, pushing the Pinecrest lead to 23-14 after the PAT.

Richmond continued to battle, however, as Spencer added his second score of the game on a 28-yard run to give the Raiders a three-point deficit following the extra point.

Momentum seemed to be shifting towards the Raiders, as well. Richmond linebacker Isaiah Lockhart would recover another fumble for the Raiders after a high snap from the Patriots. But, the Raiders couldn’t use the mistake to their advantage, turning it over on-downs after going for a fake punt on fourth-down.

Into the fourth quarter, Pinecrest seemed to be in scoring position, with the ball at the Raiders 15-yard line. But, Richmond free safety Messiah Shaw would pick-off Hinson and give the Raiders another chance to tie or take the lead.

Richmond would be forced to punt back, though, after being flagged for unnecessary roughness following a third-and-three.

Pinecrest would take the next drive and cap it off with Morgan’s third touchdown accounted for on the night. With the PAT, the Patriots would go up by 10 with 4:45 to go in the game.

Richmond would respond with a Raymond Knotts touchdown grab to make it 30-27, after the extra point, with 1:51 remaining.

Richmond’s onside kick attempt would be recovered by Pinecrest, however, as the Patriots would run the clock out and win their first SAC matchup of the year.

With the loss, the Raiders move to 1-1 in the SAC.

Stats for the game were unavailable at press time.

After the loss, Raiders head coach Bryan Till said that his team fought all 48 minutes, but that they struggled to turn Pinecrest’s miscues into points.

“We were really gritty and tough,” he said. “We played hard against a really good opponent. We just didn’t quite overcome the adversity that was in front of us. We had some opportunities I felt like and didn’t make the most out of them. When we get them, we have to make them count.”

Till also said that he’s seen improvement in his team since the beginning of the season, and feels they can make big strides throughout the rest of the year.

“If we continue to improve, there’s no telling what (the limit is),” he said. “I think you just keep trying to improve every week. I think we can make a deep playoff run with the kind of effort we had tonight.”

And, when asked where his team goes following the loss, Till said he’s looking to next week’s game.

“We’ve got Hoke next week, so it’s another 4A opponent and that’s a big part of the (playoff) seeding process. (Just) getting in there and getting that taken care of.”

The Raiders will host Hoke County next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Jonathan Bym contributed to this article

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]