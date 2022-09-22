BLUEFIELD V.A. – The Knights took a 2-0-1 record to Bluefield, VA to take on the Rams of Bluefield College, a tough road opponent in the AAC. Although the Knights were able to outshoot the Rams 14-6, the standalone goal from Rams forward Drake Cullens proved to be the only goal and the winning goal for Bluefield College.

Just four days ago, the Knights were able to pull of a 1-1 draw against the #21 ranked Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs. Going into the match, it seemed like the Knights would have been the favorite, but the ball just didn’t bounce their way on the evening.

Through the first opening minutes, the Rams were able to win a few corners and establish a decent offensive presence early on. Brando Caltabiano (Taormina, Italy) had the opening shot of the match for the Knights, but it skied high above the bar.

Rams keeper Jake Mendoza was called upon early a couple times in the first 25 minutes, as early season hero Alessandro Mastrofilippo (Bari, Italy) and defender Christopher Taylor (Morehead City, NC) had great chances at goal but were denied by the keeper.

After a second attempt from Christopher Taylor that missed high, the teams traded a couple attempts and corner kicks back and forth, but neither side had a really solid attempt to take control of the game.

In the 53rd minute, Alessandro Conte (Ischia, Italy) broke free from the defense and midfield and had a great try at goal but was denied by Jake Mendoza who was solid for the rams all night in goal. Just two minutes after the try from Conte, Rams forward Drake Cullens found his moment when he slotted his shot past keeper Cristobal Romero (Santiago, Chile) from a beautiful pass by Pedro Visacro to give the Rams a 1-0 lead and a foothold on the game.

The lead allowed the Rams to play a more defensive focused game throughout the course of the second half. The Knights were able to keep heavy sustained pressure on the Rams defense including shots from Pablo Diezhandino (Tenerife, Spain), Martin Perez (Medellin, Colombia) and Mastrofilippo, which were all denied by keeper Jake Mendoza.

As the final whistle sounded the Knights will be let down that they couldn’t walk away with a result, but a multitude of chances created by the team should resonate into confidence on the pitch the next time out.

The Knights are right back at it on Friday, as they travel to Grayson, Kentucky in a battle of the “Knights” in a matchup against Kentucky Christian. The matchup is slated to kickoff at 5:00 PM.