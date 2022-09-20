ROCKINGHAM – The energy is changing for the Richmond Raiders football program.

After winning back-to-back games and moving to 2-3 on the year, the Raiders are feeling confident. Moving to 1-0 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play after defeating Southern Lee only helps that confidence grow for the young Raiders group. And, it could be exactly what they’ve needed, before competing in one of their toughest conference games this season.

A road matchup against the Pinecrest Patriots is next for the Richmond Raiders this Friday night; a win that would be beneficial in helping their NCHSAA playoff chances. The Raiders haven’t lost to the Patriots since 2013, as consistency seems to be on Richmond’s side in recent years.

Raiders head coach Bryan Till explained how much Friday night’s game means for his team, especially coming in on a two-game winning streak.

“Our kids are excited but they would be regardless for this game. This has been a hard-working group and I don’t expect that to change,” he said.

Till discussed his game plan to slow the Patriots down and made it sound simple.

“We have to be able to do what we do, better than what they do.”

Till went more in-depth afterward, and feels he has to get his team into favorable situations throughout the game.

“We are trying to find specific matchups where we have the advantage and places where they may be and (make) any adjustments we need to make,” Till said.

Pinecrest is coming off of a bye-week and holds a 2-2 record, after wins against Anson and Middle Creek, and losses against Rolesville and Grimsley. But, the Patriots have some offensive weapons that will be difficult to contain.

Patriots quarterback Mason Konen has played well for Pinecrest up to this point in the season. He has passed for 500 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions as well.

Pinecrest running back Nahjiir Seagraves has garnered interest from several “power-five” FBS college football programs, including Wake Forest, Virginia, Pitt, and Maryland. On the season, he has 636 rushing yards on 74 carries, and seven touchdowns. Seagraves has two games of 200+ rushing yards on the year, with 209 against Rolesville, and 260 against Middle Creek.

Pinecrest wide receiver Hunter Neifert has been a solid playmaker for the Patriots and is the top receiving target for Konen. Neifert has produced 197 receiving yards on 15 catches, and two touchdowns this season.

On defense, the player to watch out for will be linebacker Jaden Baptist. Baptist has been on a tear this year, with 33 total tackles (28 solo), 11 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, and an interception.

Till understands his team has to play tough to win, and that facing this Pinecrest team in past seasons has shown him, that it’s always a challenge to compete against them.

“(Pinecrest has) a hard-nosed group of kids,” he said. “This is a rivalry, so it will be a hard-fought contest on both sides. We also have quite a bit of familiarity with the new coaching staff, so we know they will be well-coached. At the end of the night, I expect it to come down to who has the better night physically blocking and tackling.”

The game between the Raiders and the Patriots will kickoff in Southern Pines at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]