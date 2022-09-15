All blue uniforms - Carver Middle School; White/orange uniforms - Rockingham Middle School; All red uniforms - Spring Hill Middle School; Red/black and red/white uniforms - Hamlet Middle School
Photos| Deon Cranford/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal
The Annual Spartan Football Jamboree was held Wednesday afternoon at Spring Hill Middle School. Middle schools from across Scotland, Richmond, Marlboro, and Robeson counties participated in the event, including Carver, Spring Hill, Rockingham, and Hamlet Middle Schools. A total of 10 middle schools competed in the jamboree.
