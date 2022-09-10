HOPE MILLS— The Richmond Raiders were able to erase the zero in the win column, on Friday, after defeating the South View Tigers, 28-19.

The game saw senior halfback, Taye Spencer, light the stat sheet up, as he went for a total of 202 rushing yards and 95 receiving yards. Spencer led the Raiders in receiving yards.

Spencer set a career high in touchdowns, where he ran for two, and caught another, getting into the endzone a total of three times on the evening.

Richmond started the game on defense, where the team would force a fumble on South View’s first drive. After the fumble was recovered by Ethan Clayton, the Raiders offense was setup on the Tigers’ 26-yard line.

Shortly after, with 10 minutes left in the first quarter, quarterback, Emoni McBride, ran the ball into the endzone on a drop-back for an 11-yard touchdown, giving the Raiders a quick 6-0 lead. Billy West knocked in the extra point to make it 7-0.

After some back and forth play from both teams, the Raiders finished the first quarter up by seven, not allowing the Tigers to score in quarter.

The second quarter saw much of the same until the 5-minute mark, where the Tigers were able to tie the game after a 52-yard touchdown from quarterback, Tariq Clarida, to Brandon Sanders.

Richmond was able to fire back after they marched down the field in a lengthy drive, to score their second touchdown of the night, with McBride throwing a 19-yard pass to Spencer.

This drove the clock under a minute until the end of the half, with the Raiders up at the half, 14-7.

The start of the second half saw the Tigers get a score on their first possession, with the second connection of the evening between Clarida and Sanders, for a 19-yard touchdown pass. On the PAT attempt, defensive end Jacoby Martin would block the extra point to keep the Raiders ahead, 14-13.

The Raiders’ next possession saw another lengthy drive, which resulted in Spencer getting his first rushing touchdown of the evening, giving the team a 21-13 lead in the third.

After a series a defensive plays from both teams, South View’s, Christian Rutledge, was able to break through with a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 5 minutes left in the game. With a 21-19 deficit, the Tigers opted to try a two-point conversion, which failed due to pressure on Clarida from linebacker, K’Mauri Morgan.

The Raiders placed the dagger of the night with a big 71-yard touchdown from Spencer to take a 28-19 lead late in the fourth quarter. On the game winning drive for the Tigers, safety Messiah Shaw intercepted a pass from Clarida to secure the win for the Raiders.

The win gives the Raiders their first of the season.

McBride finished the game going 9-of-15 for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Richmond’s defense forced three total turnovers on the night.

The Raiders will be on the road, once more, on Sep. 16, to go against the Southern Lee Cavaliers, in Sanford, at 7:30 p.m.