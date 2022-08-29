ROCKINGHAM – The Raiders are 0-2 for only the fourth time in school history. And, they’ve faced challenges just two weeks into the season. With just 14 combined points in those two weeks, it would seem the Raiders and their coaching staff would be frustrated.

But they’re not.

Head coach, Bryan Till, knows the capability of this Raiders team and how there is a lot more football left this season.

“Even though the scores don’t show it, we are not that far from being able to be a really good football team,” Till said. “We are so close on so many plays and still have some very fixable mistakes. Helping everyone understand this and working towards getting better when your results aren’t what you were hoping for, is a very different challenge.”

The Richmond Raiders will try to improve those results Friday night, when they head to Raleigh to play the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders.

Cardinal Gibbons is 0-2 after facing two top 100 nationally ranked teams (MaxPreps rankings) in Chambers High School out of Charlotte, and Bergen Catholic High School from Oradell, NJ.

But, the Crusaders are not a pushover team by any means. A 16-0 record last year with a NCHSAA 4A state championship proves that the Crusaders are a team that has a winning mindset.

But, Till realizes to keep the Crusaders down, extra preparation will be the key.

“Containing Cardinal Gibbons will definitely be a challenge as they, like Butler, throw so many different formations at you that you don’t see on a regular basis,” Till said. “Several tight end over sets, tackle over, wide receiver over sets, heavy I formation, and traditional spread sets with heavy motion, in all, can really have your defenders out-leveraged in a hurry. The key to that is recognizing it early and having rules in place that your players understand and can make adjustments to, on the fly quickly. As far as offensive consistency, we will continue to get more and more reps within the system and clean up our reads, so that our guys can get better and better at what we are trying to do.”

Cardinal Gibbons is led by 6’6 senior quarterback, Connor Clark, who led the Crusaders’ championship run last year. But, it’s not just Clark who gets this Crusaders offense going.

Wide receiver Landon Lawrence, tight end Brock Chappell, and wide receiver Nick Lemon have all been big targets for Clark so far into the season.

But, all of this doesn’t phase Till. He’s confident his team will regroup. And, as some call it the toughest game of the year for the Raiders, he looks at it differently.

“The only reason this is the biggest game is it is the next one. The plan to regroup is mainly not to panic and keep working on our fundamentals in every aspect of the game. What we have been teaching is all still true. We just have to continue to get better at executing it,” Till said.

The Raiders and Crusaders will kick off from Cardinal Gibbons High School at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]