ROCKINGHAM— Friday night’s matchup saw the Richmond Raiders host the Butler Bulldogs at Raider Stadium, where the Bulldogs would rout the Raiders 40-7.

This loss gives the Raiders a 0-2 start to the season, their first 0-2 start since 1983. In the team’s 51-year history, this is only the 4th time the Raiders have started a season 0-2.

This loss also marks the first time the Raiders have lost back-to-back games by 30-plus points (Aug. 18 loss to Mount Tabor 45-7).

The story of this game was turnovers for Richmond, as their first drive was a fumble, which resulted in seven points early for the opposing Bulldogs.

Both teams had a mistake-filled first half, with fumbles on both sides early in the first quarter.

With four seconds left in the first quarter, the Raiders were able to score their only touchdown of the game, off a Taye Spencer rushing touchdown at the 5-yard line, which tied the game 7-7.

In the second 2uarter, Butler fired back to take the lead 13-7 with six minutes left, and then marched down the field to score again to push the margin to 20-7 to end the quarter.

The third quarter had much of the same, with the Raiders throwing an interception at the 20-yard line which allowed the Bulldogs to capitalize and extend the lead to 27-7.

Throughout the second half, the Bulldogs would stay relentless and increase their lead to 40 early in the fourth quarter.

Spencer was one of the bright spots for the Raiders offense in this game, rushing the ball 17 times for 85 yards, and an average of five yards per carry.

Starting quarterback Emoni McBride finished the game 9-25 passing, with 120 yards and an interception.

Friday’s 33-point loss for the Raiders marked their worse margin of defeat against Butler in the two teams’ history against each other. The record was previously held from a 27-point loss back in the 2010 playoffs.

This is the first time since September 11, 2009, that both Richmond and Scotland lost on the same night of the regular season, with Scotland falling to Hoggard Friday, as well.

Richmond will look to bounce back and improve to 1-2, where they will head on the road to matchup against Cardinal Gibbons on Sept. 2.

Additional reporting from Deon Cranford