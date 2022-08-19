ROCKINGHAM – The Richmond Raiders lost their season opener Thursday evening to Mount Tabor, 45-7.

The 38-point loss is the largest margin of defeat in school history, breaking the former record of 37 points back in 1980, after a 37-0 loss to Terry Sanford High School.

It’s also the first season opener lost by the Raiders since 1985. The Raiders had gone 35-0-1 before Thursday’s loss.

Mount Tabor would start the scoring for the night in the first quarter, with a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Semaj Reaves-Smith to wide receiver Jamarien Peterkin. The PAT made it 7-0.

On the ensuing drive, Richmond would get all the way down to the Spartans’ one-yard line, before being stuffed on fourth down. The Raiders attempted three fourth-down conversion attempts past the Spartans’ 25-yard line. None were converted.

In the second quarter, Reaves-Smith would throw an interception, after the Spartans converted a fourth and two on their own 11-yard line.

Richmond quarterback, Emoni McBride, would give the ball right back on the next drive, throwing an interception on a fourth and six while trying to find wide receiver, Raymond Knotts, in the end zone.

After McBride’s miscue, the Spartans would punch in a score with running back Giovanni Caesar, who finished the night with 228 rushing yards on 17 carries, and three total touchdowns. The Spartans were up 14-0.

The Spartans would add another score with three seconds to go in the second quarter after Reaves-Smith found Caesar for a seven-yard passing touchdown. At halftime, it was 21-0.

In the third quarter, the Raiders would break the ice in the stadium with a four-yard touchdown pass from McBride to running back Taye Spencer, making it 21-7.

But, the Raiders’ touchdown would be the only points of the game for the Raiders.

Caesar added a rushing touchdown and Reaves-Smith passed to Peterkin for a touchdown to end the third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, it was 35-7.

The Spartans converted a 25-yard field goal from Wes Dunlap and, then, put the icing on the cake, with a rushing score from running back Jayson Cowan to make the final score 45-7.

McBride finished 10-24 for 105 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Spencer had 45 rushing yards on 10 carries. He also had 31 receiving yards on four catches, plus a touchdown.

Knotts finished with three catches for 32 yards.

It’s a tough one to swallow for fans and especially head coach Bryan Till. But, Till knows how they look at this loss can determine a lot about the rest of the year.

“One of the big things we can improve on is just growing from this. There’s a lot of growth that can happen, especially with those young guys. I think we gotta be able to look at the film and not be emotional about the loss. Be frustrated with our performance, but not be emotional about the loss.” Till said.

Despite the loss for Richmond, Till was satisfied with McBride’s performance.

“I think as a first game, he managed the offense well. There’s some things he did really well and some things that we’ll build off of,” Till said.

The Raiders will stay home next week, as they’ll host the Butler Bulldogs on Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Additional reporting from Deon Cranford

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]