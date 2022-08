ROCKINGHAM – The Richmond Raiders lost their season opener Thursday evening to Mount Tabor, 45-7.

The 38 point loss is the largest margin of defeat in school history, breaking the former record of 37 points back in 1980 after a 37-0 loss to Terry Sanford High School.

The Daily Journal will have more details and stats about the game tomorrow.

