The Richmond Raiders have consistently won their season openers in recent years. The last time they lost was in 1985. Since then, they’ve put together a record of 35-0-1.

They look to continue that streak on Friday night against the Mount Tabor Spartans.

But, facing a Spartans squad that is motivated after going 4-5 last season and missing the NCHSAA playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season won’t make it easy.

The Spartans will return swiss army knife, J.P. Peterkin, who ran for 278 yards and had 587 receiving yards in eight games last season, according to MaxPreps. Senior quarterback, Semaj Reaves-Smith, is also back for Mount Tabor. Reaves-Smith passed for 328 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s contest against Richmond.

Richmond will look to stop the Spartans offense with a pass rush and secondary led by All-Conference players, Jacoby Martin and Emerson Wall.

And, with a Raiders offense that returns running back, Taye Spencer, and a new quarterback in senior, Emoni McBride, the offense can do some damage despite the youth of this year’s team.

MaxPreps’ preseason rankings currently has Mount Tabor ranked number 58 in the state of North Carolina, while Richmond is ranked number 70.

Friday’s game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. from Raider Stadium.

Additional reporting from Deon Cranford.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]