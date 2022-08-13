BENNETTSVILLE S.C. – The Scotland Fighting Scots and Richmond Raiders proved to challenge their competition Friday night, in the Annual Dennis Miller Football Jamboree.

The Scots were up first as they took on the Cheraw Braves. Both defenses stymied each other, but it was Cheraw’s defense who cracked first, as Scots defensive back, Jahari Brown, took a fumble recovery to the house during the first of two 12-minute halfs.

Scotland would record only one drive in the first half.

In the second half, Scots running back, Patrick Primus, scored on a goaline run to end the scoring for the evening, as the Scots would shut out Cheraw.

Quarterbacks Carter Revelle and Ji’San McPhatter both took reps throughout the evening, with both quarterbacks making some strong plays. They also made some “head-scratching plays” as head coach Richard Bailey put it.

“Good first ball by Carter, but I told him man you’ve got to throw the ball,” Bailey said, explaining that Revelle underthrew one of his receivers early on.

“Ji’San threw a pick; he didn’t make a good read. He should of checked it down to Demarion who was wide open,” Bailey said.

But, besides the ups and downs of the scrimmage, Bailey is ready for the start of the season.

“I’m excited for this year. I like our football team. I like our coaching staff. I think we have a chance to be really good and that’s always exciting,” he said.

For Richmond, they were put in a bind early on by their opponent, the Dillon Wildcats. They would allow two scores and be shutout in the first half.

But, the Raiders were able to make a play on defense in the second half to put some points on the scoreboard. Defensive-end, Jacoby Martin, would score on a fumble recovery, thanks to a bad snap by Dillon.

Quarterback, Emoni McBride, had some nice throws and running back, Taye Spencer, compiled some tough runs throughout the contest, but mistakes hampered the Raiders throughout the contest.

Bad snaps were a part of those mistakes.

“Jeff moved from tackle to center, so we’re working through that,” Richmond head coach Bryan Till said.

But, with a younger team, gaining experience was a big takeaway for Till from the scrimmage.

“We were able to get some guys experience in more of a game-like situation,” he said.

Scotland and Richmond begin the 22-23 season on Aug. 19, with the Scots hosting Northern Durham, and Richmond playing Mount Tabor at Raider Stadium. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]