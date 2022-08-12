GREENVILLE – Mitzi Lee Byrd, Parker Byrd’s mom, posted on social media that Parker will have to have his right knee amputated.

On Aug. 4, Byrd underwent a below-the-knee amputation of his right leg after a boating accident in Bath Creek damaged both of his legs. That same day, the Scotland High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes held a prayer vigil for Byrd and his family.

Mitzi posted the following on Facebook Thursday evening.

“Today’s surgery didn’t go as we’d hoped. Parker’s tissue below the knee and both his fibula and tibia are not viable. He will have to have his knee amputated. This is a huge blow because we desperately wanted to keep his knee to help with normal mobility. Our next step is to attempt something called disarticulation amputation. This is when they salvage the whole femur to allow more mobility. Only 2-3% of amputations are this kind. Dr. Zeri thinks this might actually work but we still have to let Ortho/Trauma assess it….The current plan is to continue hyperbaric treatments twice a day, do wash out surgeries on Saturday and Tuesday, then attempt the amputation on Thursday.”

Mitzi has also asked to continue praying for Parker and the Byrd family throughout the process.

A Live Like Madison Blood Drive in honor of Parker is scheduled for Tuesday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

