In just over a month, the Richmond Raiders will play one of the toughest non-conference schedules in 4A high school football. Not only that, the Raiders will play a Sandhills Athletic Conference slate that produced four NCHSAA playoff teams last year, excluding Richmond.

With a younger team and no “Hood” at quarterback for the first time since the 2016-17 season, it could fuel this team for success, sooner rather than later, with a challenging schedule. But, what does the breakdown of this season’s schedule really look like? The Richmond County Daily Journal decided to take a look and rank their opponents based on last season’s overall performance, talent outlook this upcoming year, as well as the opponent’s performance against the Raiders last season. The scale is based on least difficult to most difficult opponents.

10) Southern Lee Cavaliers – The Cavaliers are coming off of a winless season, in which they went 0-9 overall and scored just 42 total points for the entire season. Multiple productive players graduated as well, which could make things more difficult for the Cavaliers this season. The Raiders won 58-0 last season against the Cavaliers.

9) Union Pines Vikings – The Vikings finished 2-8 last season and 1-4 in SAC play with wins against Graham and Southern Lee. But, close losses to Grays Creek, Anson, and Western Harnett show that this Vikings team has talent and can win against the right teams. Richmond defeated Union Pines last year 69-6.

8) Hoke County Bucks – The Bucks went 4-7 this past year, which included a 46-0 loss to Wake Forest in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. A team known for their athleticism, the Bucks could be a tricky matchup for the Raiders, considering they’ll be less experienced this season. Hoke’s dual-threat quarterback Warren Avery should also have an improved season after showing flashes of potential last year. The Bucks fell to the Raiders 47-14 in last year’s matchup.

7) South View Tigers – The Tigers finished last season with a winning record of 9-3, including a grueling 6-0 loss to Hoggard in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. South View has a reputation as a team with stifling defense that can cause issues to younger teams like Richmond. And with a road game on tap this year for the Raiders against the Tigers, this could be a trap game. Richmond pulled off a 23-15 win against South View last season.

6) Lee County Yellow Jackets – The Yellow Jackets finished 9-4 last season and made it to the third round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs, where they would lose a heartbreaker to Jacksonville in overtime, 25-22. Lee County will look to replace quarterback Will Patterson and a lot of their defensive production this year, but return running back and kick returner, Bradley Brown, who accounted for 12 total touchdowns in his sophomore year. With this year’s game at Lee County, this could be another challenging game on the schedule for the Raiders. The Raiders won last year’s contest 34-7 against the Yellow Jackets.

5) Pinecrest Patriots – The Patriots were not favored to win many games last year by preseason polls, but managed to go 8-3 with a first round appearance in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, ultimately falling to Rolesville, 56-32. Interim head coach Bob Curtin led the charge, but the Patriots brought in Nick Eddins from Crest High School as the new permanent head coach in January. Eddins brings a winning pedigree to Pinecrest and has a roster full of experience, which should keep them competing at the top of the SAC this season. The Raiders battled their way to a 28-21 victory last year against the Patriots.

4) Scotland County Fighting Scots – The Scots finished the 2021-22 season with an overall record of 8-5. They would get to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs as a 23 seed, before their run was halted by J.H. Rose, falling 49-28. Scotland returns 2021 All-SAC First Team quarterback Carter Revelle for his junior season and a young but very talented wide receiver room; a twist considering the Scots’ history of running backs. This year’s game will be played on the road for the Raiders, at Pate Stadium, which is why it gets the nod at the four spot here. The Raiders defeated the Scots for the third straight year (excluding the COVID-19 season) 49-21 in last year’s edition of the rivalry.

3) Mount Tabor Spartans – The Spartans went 4-5 last season and missed the NCHSAA playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Despite finishing last season under .500, the Spartans lost to five teams that all made the postseason. Dealing with a school shooting in the middle of the year as well, last season shouldn’t shadow this season’s expectations as one of North Carolina’s high school powerhouse teams. Richmond defeated Mount Tabor in a 56-41 thriller last year.

2) Butler Bulldogs – The Bulldogs finished 7-3 last year, including a first round exit in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs from Mallard Creek, losing 29-8. The Bulldogs are the fourth winningest high school football program since 2000, but lost a significant amount of production from their senior class heading into this year. They are known to have disciplined coaching and produce a high level of NCAA athletes, however, which brings them in at number two on the list. The Raiders defeated the Bulldogs 32-29 in a dogfight last season.

1) Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders – The Crusaders finished a perfect 16-0 last season, defeating the Chambers Cougars, 14-2, in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Cardinal Gibbons returns a lot of talent from last season’s championship team, which has preseason polls ranking them as one of the top five teams in North Carolina for this upcoming season. And with this being a road game for the Raiders, it will easily be the toughest task on their entire schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Raiders fell to the Crusaders 30-22 in last year’s matchup.

