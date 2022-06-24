Home Sports Sports Gallery Photos Sports Sports Gallery Photos June 24, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Chuck and Miranda Watson with their children Jax and Tatum at Truist Park. Photo courtesy of Miranda Watson Lane Cipriani earned the wrestling conference champion medal after winning his 3rd round against Scotland. Photo courtesy of Vickie Mathis Kaydence Cooker with her brother Dane during the first season of indoor soccer at Rockingham Parks and Recreation. Photo courtesy of Vickie Mathis Grace Dunn playing soccer at Rockingham Parks and Rec. Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Revels Coach Hailey and his nephew Hairston hanging out before the Hamlet vs. Rockingham football game. Photo courtesy of Mrs. Mason The Carolina 35 Rockingham Travel Baseball Team Photo courtesy of Deborah Knight Girls with attitude at the Bold Moves Dance Recital. Photo courtesy of Deborah Knight Hunter Lyerly is all smiles and ready to go to bat! Photo courtesy of Kim Lyerly Keep submitting your photos to be featured in the Richmond County Daily Journal and Laurinburg Exchange! View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location 22 ° C 23.2 ° 20.5 ° 76 % 0.9kmh 95 % Mon 22 ° Tue 24 ° Wed 29 ° Thu 28 ° Fri 33 °