Car Show, Bracket Racing Plus King of the Street on the Eighth Mile Course

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. – A “him versus her” jet dragster showdown, a massive car-and-truck show, a hemi-heavy competition to determine the year’s first King of the Street and a trio of shootouts including one featuring classic muscle cars from drag racing’s Golden era are the cornerstones of this week’s 31st annual Mopars at the Rock all-Chrysler Expo at Rockingham Dragway.

In the main event, Rockingham’s own “Turbine Terry” Rosberg, a second generation jet dragster driver, will defend home turf in his “American Thunder” jet against pediatric nurse-turned-race car driver Dawn Perdue, the Pennsylvania-based pilot of “Wicked Sinsations.”

The co-billed Hemi Shootout will feature the early model hemi-Plymouth Barracudas of Jason Sisk and Terry Earwood and, from the same era, the hemi-Dodges of the father/son Crosswhite team, Tank and David.

Earwood, the brother of Rockingham owner Steve Earwood, is a former NHRA U.S. Nationals drag racing champion as well as a road racing champion and former Chief Instructor for Skip Barber Racing. He drives a 1968 hemi-Barracuda for Georgia-based Barnett Automotive.

Presented by Griffin Motors, Mopars at the Rock has become a destination event for owners of Chryslers, Dodges, Plymouths and Jeeps that are either very fast or very photogenic.

The latter will be professionally-judged to identify the top two in each of 26 show classes with a separate “Editor’s Choice” award and designation of “Best Truck” and “Best of Show.”

The heads-up King of the Street competition will be restricted to Mopars with any available power adder including supercharger, turbocharger and nitrous oxide and will be contested at the eighth mile distance.

Among those already committed to the event are Kernsville’s Sheila Bowman (1973 Barracuda), Wilmington’s David Robinson (1973 Plymouth Duster), David Smith of Princeton, West Va. (1968 Dodge Dart) and Lenny Melton of Salisbury (2012 Challenger). Two rounds of Saturday qualifying will set the field for eliminations.

In addition to the heads-up competition, there will be a “Mopars only” Top ET/Footbrake combo bracket race, separate Charger and Challenger Shootouts and a Trophy Class.

Adult general admission on Saturday is $25 with kids 6-12 just $5 and those under six free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Racing gets underway on Friday with a test-and-tune program. A two-day admission is $35.