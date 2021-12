Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Tony Butler of Hamlet claimed his grand-prize Yeti cooler on Thursday after winning the Daily Journal’s 2021 Football Pick’Em Contest, sponsored by Big K Propane. Butler finished with an overall score of 86, with a tie for second between Delton Williams of Laurinburg and James Carpenter of Pinehurst at 85 points, and a tie for third between Xavier McLaurin of Laurinburg and Toni Maples of Rockingham with 84 points. Thank you all for playing!