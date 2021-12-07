Larsen wins Jet Car Showdown at Super Chevy Show

Frazier, Naff Stand Out at All-GM Car and Truck Show; Maness Wins Trophy ET

Elaine Larsen’s winning jet dragster. Contributed photo

ROCKINGHAM – Elaine Larsen drove her Florida Tech jet dragster past the Dominator jet of teammate Dewayne Hill in the best of three feature event and Wayne Frazier’s 1970 Chevy pickup was deemed Best of Show to highlight the annual Super Chevy Show at Rockingham Dragway.

Saturday rain halted the drag racing portion of the event with four drivers remaining in both Top ET and Footbrake and an electronic malfunction likely resulting from a lightning strike prematurely ended racing on Sunday.

Other than Larsen, the two-time former IHRA World Jet Car Champion, the only winner crowned on the track was Jeff Maness of Asheboro who drove his 2017 Camaro to a Saturday victory in Trophy Eliminator.

Outside of Frazier, Angela Naff of Henry, Va., was the big winner in the car show. She won “Best GM” overall, “Best GM Modified” and “Best Paint” with her 1999 Pontiac Trans Am. Then, just for good measure, she won “Best 1993-2002 Street Camaro” with her 1995.

RESULTS

Results from the annual Super Chevy Show presented by Richmond County Tourism. Hometowns are North Carolina unless otherwise indicated. Drag racing results include reaction time, track time in relation to target time and finish line speed:

SUPER CHEVY CAR AND TRUCK SHOW

• BEST OF SHOW – Wayne Frazier, Stokes County, 1970 Chevy pickup.

• EDITOR’S CHOICE – James Padgett, Middleburg, Fla., 1950 Chevy pickup truck; Jacob Mollis, Wingate, 1937 Chevy; Garland Farris, Summerfield, 1971 El Camino; and Kim Morgan, Albemarle, 1954 Chevy.

• BEST ENGINEERED – Sam Smith, Grimesland, 1937 Chrysler big block

• BEST PAINT – Angela Naff, Henry, Va., 1999 Pontiac Trans Am

• BEST ENGINE – Scott Conley, Cornelius, 1969 Camaro.

• BEST STOCK – Sheldon Conover, Waxhaw, 1992 Camaro

• BEST STREET – Phillip Page, Aberdeen, 1973 Corvette

• BEST MODIFIED – David Young, Fayetteville, 1955 Bel Air

• BEST INTERIOR – Donald Dirlico, Pembroke, Va., 1961 Impala

• BEST WORKMANSHIP – Terry Champe, Pelion, S.C., 1959 Impala

• BEST CLUB PARTICIPATION – Southeastern GM Boys

BEST IN CLASS:

• BIG CAR – Donald Dirlico, Pembroke, Va., 1961 Impala;

• CAMARO – Rodney Harrington, China Grove, 1969 Camaro;

• CHEVELLE – John Zack, Concord, 1972 Chevelle;

• CORVETTE – George Pearson, Ocean Isle Beach, 2017 Corvette; 55-56-57 – Dexter Barber, Burlington, 1956 Bel Air;

• EARLY CHEVY – Jacob Mullis, Wingate, 1937 Chevy;

• CONVERSION – Tony Keith, Glouchester, Va. 1953 Ford;

• PRO STREET – Sean Morrison, Apex, 1967 Chevy II; EL CAMINO – Garland Farris III, Summerfield, 1971 El Camino;

• NOVA – Jimmy Ellenburg, Rutherfordton, 1967 Nova;

• MONTE CARLO – Billy Dunn, Hamlet, 1986 Monte Carlo;

• OPEN – Terry Leviner, Laurel Hill;

• TRUCK – Ken Nelson, Fayetteville, 1957 3100; GM – Angela Naff, Henry, Va., 1999 Pontiac Trans Am.

CLASS WINNERS

• BIG CAR STREET: Outstanding – Brett Huffman, Cary, 1966 Bel Air; Winner – Richard Lesson, Ocala, Fla., 1968 Impala.

• BIG CAR MODIFIED 1950s: Outstanding – Kim Morgan, Albemarle, 1954 210; Winner – Terry Champe, Pelion, S.C., 1959 Impala.

• BIG CAR MODIFIED 1960s: Outstanding – Donnie Cox, Ramsuer, 1961 Impala; Winner – Donald DiRico, 1961 Impala

• CAMARO 1967-69 STREET: Outstanding – Cheryl McCarty, Willow Springs, 1967 Camaro; Winner – Scott Conley, Cornelius, 1969 Camaro.

• CAMARO 1967-69 MODIFIED: Outstanding – John Marshall, Pinehurst, 1969 Camaro; Winner – Rodney Harrington China Grove, 1969 Camaro

• CAMARO 1970-81 STREET: Outstanding – Scott McKendry, Sanford, 1972 Camaro; Winner – Hank Lane, Holly Springs, 1973 Camaro

• CAMARO 1982-92 STREET: Outstanding – Sheldon Conover, Waxhaw, 1992 Camaro; Winner – Kyle Shephard, Biscoe, 1985 Camaro

• CAMARO 1993-02 STREET: Winner – Dave Blankenship, Supply, 2002 Camaro; Winner – Angela Naff, Henry, Va., 1995 Camaro

• CAMARO 2010-15: Outstanding – Travis Oakley, Burlington, 2015 Camaro; Winner – Virgil Dumire, Lincolnton, 2012 Camaro

• CAMARO 2016–PRESENT/STREET 2010-15: Outstanding – Kris Oakley Prospect Hill, 2015 Camaro; Winner – Virgil Dumire, Lincolnton, 2016 Camaro

• SUV: Outstanding – Josh Mabe, Ellerbee, 2007 Tahoe; Winner – Kyle Boyd, Pine Bluff, 2003 Blazer

• CHEVELLE 1964-67 STREET: Outstanding – Mike Corka, Laurel Hill, 1965 Malibu; Winner – Wayne Baxley, St. Pauls, 1967 Malibu

• CHEVELLE 1968-NEWER STREET: Winner – Ray Thaxton, Holly Springs, 1968 Chevelle

• CHEVELLE 1968-NEWER MODIFIED: Outstanding – Chuck Jacobs, Lexington, S.C., 1969 Chevelle; Winner – John Zack, Concord, 1972 Chevelle

• CONVERSION: Outstanding – Maury Smith, Norfolk, Va., 1933 Plymouth; Winner – Tony Keith, Glouchester, Va., 1953 Ford

• EARLY CHEVY: Outstanding – Joe Venorsky, Summerville, S.C., 1947 Chevy; Winner – Luke Bucknum, Mooresville, 1930 Chevy

• EARLY CHEVY – ‘30s ONLY: Outstanding – Larry Corson, James Store, Va., 1939 Chevy; Winner – Jacob Mullis, Wingate, 1937 Chevy

• CORVETTE1968-82 STREET: Outstanding – Scott Johnson, Willow Grove, 1972; Winner – Phillip Page, Aberdeen, 1973

• CORVETTE 1968-82 MODIFIED: Winner – Eric Thomas, Matthews, 1979

• CORVETTE 1997-04 STREET: Winner – Carl Smith, Stuart, Va., 2004

• CORVETTE 2005-NEWER STREET: Outstanding – Nervis, Manassas, Va., 2006; Winner – Bob Blakeself, Lexington, S.C., 2005

• CORVETTE 2005-NEWER MODIFIED: Outstanding – Rob Melton, Snow Camp, 2007; Winner – George Pearson, Ocean Isle, 2017

• EL CAMINO STREET: Winner – Butch Watson, Rockingham, 1986

• EL CAMINO MODIFIED: Winner – Garland Farris III, Summerfield, 1971

• PRO ENGINERED: Outstanding – Donny Joe Holland, Dunn, 1958 Chevy wagon; Winner – Sean Morrison, Apex, 1967 Chevy II

• 1955-56-57 STREET: Winner – George Steen, Bennettsville, S.C., 1956 Bel Air.

• 1955-56-57 MODIFIED: Outstanding – David Young, Fayetteville, 1956 Bel Air

• MONTE CARLO STREET: Winner – Billy Dunn, Hamlet, 1986

• NOVA 1962-67 STREET: Winner – Carl Sherman, Lillington, 1966

• NOVA 1962-67 MODIFIED: Outstanding – Randy Chappell, Mt. Gilead, 1972; Winner – Joe Shuler, Charlotte, 1971

• OPEN MODIFIED: Winner – Terry Leviner, Laurel Hill, 1976 Vega wagon

• GM MODIFIED: Outstanding – George Mansfield, Burlington, 1966 Oldsmobile; Winner – Angela Naff, Henry, Va., 1999 Pontiac Trans Am

• TRUCK 1948-72 STREET: Outstanding – Floyd Flite, Aberdeen, 1955 pickup; Winner – Trey Miller, Rockingham, 1972 pickup

• TRUCK 1948-72 MODIFIED: Outstanding – James Padgett, Middleburg, Fla., 1950 pickup; Winner – Ken Nelson, Fayetteville, 1957 pickup.

SATURDAY TOP ET

• Round 4 – Donald Norris, Conway, S.C., 1980 Chevy Monza, .014, 5.799 on a 5.780, 119.01 mph, def. David Spaugh, Lexington, foul; Reggie Lytch, Jacksonville, 1972 Pontiac Ventura, .006, 6.193 on a 6.100, 105.52 mph, def. Tony Croom, Wilmington, .260, 5.821 on a 5.630, 120.17mph; Tom Mullen, Greensboro, 1969 Chevy Camaro, 6.088 on a 5.990, 113.40 mph, def. Bobby Rainwater, Rockingham, 1969 Chevy Camaro, no time; Smokey Dial, Maxton, NA, 6.174 on a 6.170, 112.54 mph, def. Steve Smith, Rougemont, 1975 Chevy Camaro, foul; Freddie Stanfield Jr., Round O, S.C., 1984 Chevy Camaro, .006, 5.921 on a 5.890, 115.19 mph, def. Danny Safon, Apex, foul; David Spaugh #2, Lexington, .004, 6.312 on a 6.290, 107.52 mph, def. Bill Howell, Lumberton, .037, 5.847 breakout on a 5.850, 117.59 mph; Darryl Joye, Marion, S.C., 1985 Pontiac Trans Am, .043, 5.211 on a 5.180, 132.75 mph, def. Jermaine McCaskill, Elgin, S.C., 1997 Camaro, foul (-.002); Willie Lytch, Southern Pines, 1967 Camaro, .011, 6.330 on a 6.310, 108.25 mph, def. Shannon Rivers, Chesterfield, S,C., 1993 Chevy S-10 truck, .016, 5.910 on a 5.870, 116.26 mph.

• Round 5 – W. Lytch, .001, 6.328 on a 6.320, 108.26 mph, def. Norris, foul; R. Lytch, .005, 6.100 on a 6.170, 113.16 mph, def. Mullen, foul; Stanfield, .032, 5.926 on a 5.920114.82 mph, def. Joye, foul; Spaugh, .024, 6.257 on a 6.290, 110.71 mph, def. Dial, foul.

• Semifinals – Racing suspended by rain, Willie Lytch, Southern Pines, Reggie Lytch, Jacksonville, David Spaugh, Lexington, and Freddie Stanfield Jr., Round O, S.C., split the remainder of the purse.

SATURDAY FOOTBRAKE

• Round 4 – Allen Furr, Richfield, 1962 Chevy II, .006, 6.621 on a 6.550, 98.77mph, def. Charles Stephenson, Hamlet, 1974 Chevy Vega, .089, 6.851 on a 6.820, 97.38 mph; Steve Sides, Fayetteville, .030, 6.786 on a 6.720, 86.23 mph, def. Ray Dupont, Effland, 1986 Ford Crown Victoria, .062, 8.664 on an 8.630, 80.14 mph; Bill Clardy, Loris, S.C., 1974 Chevy LUV truck, .083, 6.599 on a 6.550, 102.63 mph, def. Jamie Carroll, Clayton, .034, 6.391 on a 6.290, 102.64 mph; Charlie Gibson, Lexington, .041, 5.827 on a 5.740, 110.55 mph, def. Justn Neel, Hartsville, S.C., 1984 Chevy S-10 truck, .178, 6.382 breakout on a 6.390, 107.00 mph; Willie Buie, St. Pauls, 1972 Chevy Nova, .065, 6.375 on a 6.350, 106.31 mph, def. Johnny Pankey, Monroe, 1989 Chevy S-10 truck, foul; Allen Furr #2, Richfield, 1967 Chevy II, .012, 6.610 on a 6.550, 99.49 mph, def. Chris McBee, St. Pauls, foul; Michael Starling, Wilmington, 1957 Bel Air, .002, 6.784 on a 6.800, 100.59 mph, def. Scott Tyler, NA, foul; Andrew Hine, Winston-Salem, .142, 6.433 on a 6.420, 99.80 mph, def. Ernest Smith, Wilmington, 1938 Chevy, .202, 7.391 on a 7.300, 91.74 mph; Jamie Carroll #2, Clayton, .009, 8.323 on an 8.290, 105.33 mph, def. Scottie Tyler#2, .026, 7.837 on a 7.810, 85.73 mph; Chris Johnson, Fayetteville, 1979 Malibu, bye.

• Round 5 – Sides, .046, 6.714 on a 6.720, 93.10 mph, def. Gibson, .044, 5.724 breakout on a 5.740, 121.78 mph; Furr, .012, 6.673 on a 6.600, 97.93 mph, def. Clardy, .145, 6.523 breakout on a 6.550, 104.19 mph; Buie, .075, 6.360 on a 6.360, 103.99 mph, def. Johnson, .061, 7.086 on a 7.050, 94.07 mph; Carroll, .005, 6.314 on a 6.290, 106.98 mph, def. Hine, .028, 6.386 breakout on a 6.420, 104.37 mph; Furr #2, .077, 6.625 on a 6.600, 95.55 mph, def. Starling, .071, 6.923 on a 6.800, 100.32 mph.

• Round 6 – Racing suspended by rain, Steve Sides, Fayetteville, Michael Starling, Wilmington, Willie Buie, St. Pauls and Allen Furr, Richfield split the remainder of the purse with Furr collecting two shares.

SATURDAY TROPHY

• Semifinals – Robert Cline, Lumberton, 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix, ..076, 16.194 on a 16.160, 83.98 mph, def. Dustin Minter, Leland, 2007 Chevy 2500, foul; Jeff Maness. Asheboro, 2017 Camaro, bye.

• FINAL – Jeff Maness, Asheboro, 2017 Camaro, .069, 13.765 on a 13.700, 92.91 mph, def. Robert Cline Jr., Lumberton, 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix, .038, 16.425 on a 16.160, 83.10 mph.