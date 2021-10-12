Pulling double duty: Raiders’ Medina kicks for football, soccer teams

Senior Alex Medina dribbles upfield against a Cape Fear defender earlier this season on Aug. 30. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo

ROCKINGHAM — Senior Alex Medina is known as the Richmond varsity boys soccer team’s midfield engine.

The Raiders’ attack typically flows through him. He’s the player that helps facilitate and distribute the ball all over the field to the forwards and other midfielders to help the team score goals. He also scores a few goals himself and has developed a knack for scoring from long range — well outside the 18-yard box.

But this season, in addition to his soccer duties, Medina is doing something he’s never done before. He’s brought his kicking talents to the Raider varsity football team, as well.

“Honestly, I wasn’t even planning for it,” Medina said. “One day at workouts, (soccer head) coach (Chris) Larsen said (football) needed a kicker. My dad told me to do it. I’ve been interested in it, but it wasn’t really something I wanted to pursue until the day (Larsen) asked me. So, I was just like I might as well go out and give it a try, and it’s been fun ever since.”

Medina said the technique for kicking a football vs. kicking a soccer ball is competely different.

“With the soccer ball, you usually want to put your laces through it, but with a football, you want to turn your foot and strike through it,” he said.

When he was in high school, Larsen also did what Medina is doing — played soccer and kicked for the football team. So who better to teach Medina the different technique needed for kicking a football?

After former kickers Mack West and Trevor Moss graduated this past season, Larsen started working with Medina during summer workouts.

“I’m not officially the kicking coach since I’m normally focused on soccer, but during the summer or on a Friday night I’ll go out there and if I have some guys that show interest, I’ll work with them,” Larsen said. “After Mack and Trevor left, we started throwing out feelers and Alex stepped up and wanted to do it. He caught the bug. It’s been fun seeing him have success in both.”

In addition to adjusting the kicking technique, Medina also had to learn the plays and special teams’ schemes that the Raider football team uses for PATs, kickoffs and field goals.

Richmond football head coach Bryan Till said the learning curve for Medina at the beginning was “significant,” but adds that he’s learning every day.

“Some of the jargon we take for granted that people know we have to explain sometimes,” Till said. “It usually keeps things light because he just asks when he doesn’t know something.”

So far this season, Medina has showed his prowess in both sports. For the soccer team, he’s scored three goals and dished out five assists in 15 games, while for the football team, he’s hit 21-of-24 PATs and 1-of-2 field goals in seven games. He’s also averaged 45.4 yards per kickoff.

“I am extremely pleased with how he has performed and love his demeanor while he is doing it,” Till said. “You can tell he is really having fun out there.”

“I think he’s living the best of two worlds right now, getting to play two soccer games each week and then getting under the Friday night lights to see what that’s like,” Larsen said.

However, balancing football and soccer games hasn’t always been easy for Medina.

The latter part of Richmond football’s schedule has had some games shuffled around for reasons such as weather and COVID quarantines. So, when the football team’s game last week against Union Pines was moved to Wednesday, Medina was forced to miss the game because the soccer team played at Hoke County that same night.

Then, when the soccer team was forced to quarantine this week because of its own COVID-19 protocols, Medina had to miss Tuesday night’s football game against Southern Lee. Freshman junior varsity kicker Billy West filled in for Medina in both games. Against the Vikings, West set a school record with nine PATs made in a single game.

Plus, of course, there’s schoolwork and team practices for Medina to navigate, too.

“It’s definitely hard, especially with the thought of injuries, but I’m just trying to take it day-by-day,” Medina said. “(I just) roll my legs and ice them a little bit, and make time for homework and other stuff as well.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.