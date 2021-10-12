Roundup: Lady Raiders honor seniors in final golf match

The Richmond Senior High School girls golf team concluded its regular season Monday by honoring its four seniors during its final conference golf match at Pinehurst No. 6.

The four seniors are Abigail Tatum, Jamie Sears, Makayla Webb and Morgan Stutts.

As a team, the Lady Raiders combined to shoot 376 to finish fifth.

“Our final match of the season hardly could have gone much better,” said head coach Keith Parsons. “Watching our group improve from beginning to end was amazing.”

Sears and Tatum led Richmond, as each shot 119 for the 18-hole round. Sears had a 57 on the front-nine and a 62 on the back-nine, while Tatum shot 60 on the front and 59 on the back. Both bettered their scores from the previous round at Pinehurst No. 6.

Ella Munn shot a 138 (69-69), while Webb (71-70) and Stutts (69-72) each shot 141.

“Everyone was better (Monday), even if the scores might not show that,” Parsons said. “The quality of shot making from everyone was so impressive. I wish we had more time together, for sure.”

Boys soccer in quarantine

The Richmond Senior High School boys soccer team is in quarantine this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

As a result, the Raiders originally scheduled games against Union Pines and Lee County this week have been postponed. Thursday’s game against Butler has been canceled.

Richmond will now face Union Pines on Oct. 21 and Lee County on Oct. 23. The Raiders are also scheduled to host Scotland on Oct. 20.

Currently, the Raiders are 4-11 overall and 2-7 in conference play this season.

