Neel Madhavan | All good things must come to an end…

As someone who writes and communicates for a living, I’m at a loss for words.

There’s no easy way to say this, but after a year and three months, my time as sports editor for the Richmond County Daily Journal and The Laurinburg Exchange newspapers has come to a close. I recently accepted a job offer from The Tribune Chronicle and The Vindicator newspapers in Warren, Ohio, to join their staff as a sports reporter.

Ultimately, the opportunity to move and work closer to my family and friends was not something I felt like I could turn down.

However, I will always remember my time in Richmond and Scotland counties fondly.

We have gone through a global pandemic together, and for all the good and bad that comes with that, it’s something that will always be a significant part of my life.

I’ve been fortunate enough to cover a myriad of memorable sporting events while here in the Sandhills — from walk-off softball and baseball winners to football comebacks, basketball buzzer beaters and even the return of stock cars to Rockingham Speedway.

My one and only regret is that I will not get to experience the passion, ferocity and intensity of the Richmond vs. Scotland football rivalry first-hand. Last season’s bout was canceled, and the two teams will meet for the first time since the fall of 2019 on Oct. 29, and unfortunately, I will be moving on Oct. 15. I have covered both schools this season and last season, and I know the significance of this game to those in the region. I hope it will be a close, hard-fought game by both teams.

There’s no shortage of people to thank for their help during my time here, and although the list is long, I will try to acknowledge them all.

First, to the athletic directors — Rob Ransom at Richmond Senior, David Johnson at Scotland and Randy Jordan at Anson — the extra work you all put in to support your coaches and athletes does not go unnoticed. Thank you for all your help.

Second, to all the coaches — I’ve seen you all go above and beyond to support your players and athletes. You all welcomed me into your practices, games and allowed me to tell your respective teams’ stories. For that, I am grateful.

Of course, to all the athletes — some of you may go on to continue competing in your respective sports at the next level and some of you may not, but all of you have had your lives positively influenced by playing sports. It’s been my honor to speak with so many of you and tell your stories. Regardless of what you do next after high school, sports or not, I’m looking forward to seeing from afar what you go on to accomplish in life.

Also, to you, the readers and those in the community, thank you for reading, subscribing and continuing to support local journalism.

Finally, to my colleagues at the Daily Journal, The Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record — Brian Bloom, Gavin Stone, Curt Vincent, Brandon Tester, Matthew Sasser, Elizabeth O’Connell, Hannah Barron, Katelin Gandee and J.J. Melton — I have sincerely enjoyed my time working alongside all of you. The work you do to report on and tell the stories in your respective communities is vital and more important now than almost ever before.

And to all, perhaps this won’t be a goodbye, but rather a see you later. But for now, thank you for everything, and I wish you all the best going forward.

Farewell.