Roundup: Senior Wallace wins at Lady Raiders’ home XC meet

The Richmond Senior High School cross country team hosted its home meet on Thursday.

Senior Maylyn Wallace was Richmond’s top runner, winning the girls’ race with a time of 22:24.

In team scoring, both the Raiders and Lady Raiders finished second behind first-place Union Pines. Scotland also ran in the meet, but didn’t have enough runners for team scores.

Ella Munn was the Lady Raiders’ next finisher, coming in ninth with a time of 25:10. Mariana Mendez was 13th with a time of 26:03 and Michala Nechvilova was right behind her in 14th with a time of 26:26.

Kaleigh Cloninger was 17th with a time of 28:22 and Alvia Webb was 19th with a time of 29:26.

For the boys team, Christian Sanchez was the Raiders’ top finisher, coming in eighth with a time of 21:16.

Kodie Simmons finished 12th with a time of 22:35. Then, Toby McInnis was 19th with a time of 24:46, while Cain Hunsucker was right behind him in 20th with a time of 25:50. Andrew Estridge finished 22nd with a time of 26:30.

Boys soccer falls 3-1 at Hoke County

The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys soccer team lost 3-1 on the road to Hoke County Wednesday.

The Bucks scored once in the first half and twice in the second half.

Senior Luke Williams scored the Raiders’ lone goal of the game in the first half.

The loss drops Richmond to 4-11 overall and 2-7 in conference play.

Next, the Raiders will host Union Pines on Monday.

Lady Raiders lose to Lee County in four sets

The Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team lost to Lee County on the road 3-1 Thursday night.

The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 4-14 overall and 3-8 in conference play.

Richmond concludes its season Oct. 14 at home against Union Pines.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.