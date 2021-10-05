Roundup: Raiders’ game against Union Pines rescheduled

Cross country, girls golf and boys soccer all in action

Richmond’s originally scheduled varsity football game for Friday night at Union Pines has been rescheduled for Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Raider Stadium, due to the impending threat of inclement weather at the end of the week.

The Raiders enter the game against the Vikings at 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. By virtue of its wins over the other 4A teams in the conference — Pinecrest and Hoke County — Richmond has locked up the conference’s 4A automatic playoff bid. Richmond’s four remaining opponents are all against 3A teams.

Richmond faces Union Pines Wednesday, then will host Southern Lee on Tuesday Oct. 12 and Lee County on Saturday Oct. 16 in a pair of rescheduled games. Then, the Raiders wrap up the regular season on Oct. 29 at Scotland.

Richmond cross country runs at Southern Lee

The Richmond Senior High School cross country teams raced against Pinecrest and Southern Lee in a meet hosted by the Cavaliers on Sept. 29.

Maylyn Wallace was the girls team’s top runner, finishing fourth with a time of 23:14 behind three Patriots’ runners.

Mariana Mendez came in 13th with a time of 24:13, Ella Munn was 15th with a time of 25:40, Michala Nechvilova was 16th with a time of 25:43 and Alvia Webb finished 22nd with a time of 26:47.

Christian Sanchez and Kodie Simmons were the top finishers for the boys team — Sanchez was 22nd with a time of 21:43 and Simmons was 23rd with a time of 22:00.

Cain Hunsucker finished 35th with a time of 23:49 and Adam Estridge was 38th with a time of 26:21.

Richmond now hosts Union Pines and Scotland in a home meet on Wednesday.

Richmond girls golf rained out

The Richmond Senior High School girls golf team’s conference match at Whisptering Pines Monday was rained out.

Head coach Keith Parsons said the Lady Raiders had gotten through 7-8 holes before the inclement weather had ended play.

Richmond will return to Pinehurst No. 6 next week for its final conference match of the regular season.

Raiders lose at Pinecrest

The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys soccer team lost 8-1 at Pinecrest Monday.

The Patriots scored four goals in the first half and the second half.

The Raiders’ lone goal came in the second half. Junior Jullian Cline scored and was assisted by junior Ty Murray.

The loss drops the Raiders to 4-10 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

Next, Richmond will visit Hoke County on Wednesday night.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.